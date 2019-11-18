Line Up Announced For ONE WILD NIGHT WITH STEVE BACKSHALL AND FRIENDS In Support Of World Land Trust

Leading wildlife presenter and naturalist Steve Backshall along with World Land Trust are delighted to announce the line-up for One Wild Night with Steve Backshall and Friends which includes the likes of Helen Glover, Dan Snow, Bella Lack and Tanni Grey Thompson and takes place at the Royal Geographical Society on Friday 13th December 2019 at 7pm. Tickets are available now from www.seetickets.com and funds raised through the event will support the World Land Trust's work to save threatened habitats around the world.

One Wild Night with Steve Backshall and Friends will once again see some of the greatest names in wildlife, adventure and sport come together to share experiences, tell tales and bring the Royal Geographical Society Lecture Theatre to life with images and films from some of the world's wildest places. This follows the huge success of the event in 2018 which enabled World Land Trust to close their major fundraising appeal saving important Jaguar habitat in Belize.

The line-up is made up of compere Monty Halls and speakers Bella Lack, Tanni Grey Thompson, Dan Snow, Helen Glover, Phoebe Smith, Professor Ben Garrod and George McGavin, with more guest announcements to be made. This year for the first time there will also be musical performances after the speeches, from Niall Keels and Rachael Hawnt.

Steve Backshall said: "One Wild Night offers the opportunity to hear big names from the worlds of adventure, wildlife and sport, all talking about their passions and problems, their challenges and triumphs. The best part about the evening though, is that every penny spent on a ticket goes towards buying cloud forest in Ecuador with the World Land Trust. You get to be inspired and save the planet all at the same time!"

World Land Trust (WLT) is an international conservation charity that protects the world's most biologically significant and threatened habitats, acre by acre. Through a network of partner organisations around the world, WLT funds the creation of reserves and provides permanent protection for habitats and wildlife. Partnerships are developed with established and highly respected local organisations who engage support and commitment among the local community.

Steve Backshall is a lifelong supporter of the charity and has curated One Wild Night to bring together friends and colleagues from sport and wildlife, with the aim of raising both funds and awareness for the work for World Land Trust (WLT).

Tickets for One Wild Night with Steve Backshall and Friends are on sale now at www.seetickets.com





