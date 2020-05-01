Linda Robson To Headline St Helens Theatre Royal Christmas Pantomime CINDERELLA

Award-winning TV actor and radio presenter Linda Robson will play the Fairy Godmother in their forthcoming Christmas panto, Cinderella at St Helens Theatre Royal.

Best known for playing Tracey Stubbs in hit TV sitcom Birds of a Feather, Linda will lead an all-star cast when the curtain goes up on Cinderella at St Helens Theatre Royal from Sat 5 Dec '20 - Sun 3 Jan '21. A special early booking offer on adult tickets has been introduced if bought before the end of May, the theatre will also be offering a whole performance complementary to NHS workers.

Linda has worked in many TV productions, including Play for Today and sitcoms such as ITV's much-loved Shine On Harvey Moon. The show's writers also created hit BBC sitcom Birds of a Feather, starring Robson and Quirke, running for 10 years and attracting 17m viewers. The popular comedy series has also had two successful UK stage tours that led to the series' award-winning revival on ITV after a gap of 15 years.

Outside acting, Linda has presented BBC's Inside Out and The One Show and is a regular panellist on ITV's Loose Women. She has been a contestant in ITV's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and was part of Gareth Malone's All Star Choir on the official BBC Children In Need single, Wake Me Up, which became 2014's Christmas No.1.

Linda Robson said: "Pantomime is something very dear to me and I absolutely love it! I've played both goodies and baddies over the years and I thrive on the feedback I receive from family audiences. I have lots of friends in the area and I can't wait to wave my magic wand and bring a bit of Christmas cheer to everyone in St Helens."

In the most magical fairy-tale of them all, Cinderella lives a life of servitude, with her Ugly Sisters making her life a misery. When an invitation to the Grand Ball at the Palace arrives, things may be about to change for our Cinders... but not if her scheming siblings have their way!

Can some fairy magic get her to the Ball and meet the handsome Prince Charming? Expect a festive extravaganza with enchanted pumpkins, glass slippers, a sparkling fairy-tale carriage and a Fairy Godmother to make all your dreams come true, as Regal Entertainments bring you the ultimate 'rags to riches' fairy tale.

St Helens Theatre Royal manager, Chantelle Nolan said: "We are delighted to announce that Linda Robson will be playing the Fairy Godmother in our Christmas family panto, Cinderella. She is a well-known and much-loved actress and we cannot wait to welcome her to St Helens. There are still plenty more cast announcements to come, so watch this space and be sure to book early, with our special early booking offer to guarantee the best seats! For every early booking offer purchased, we will be offering a seat to an NHS worker.

"We are continually monitoring the situation regarding the coronavirus and following the advice and guidelines from the Government's experts and public health agencies. The health of our audiences, staff and performers is our top priority. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the theatre very soon."

St Helens Theatre Royal invites you to the ball with Cinderella from Sat 5 Dec '20 - Sun 3 Jan '21.

Tickets are on sale now! Book early to avoid disappointment.

For more information, please visit: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com





