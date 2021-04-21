Lewis Cornay and Grace Mouat Will Lead Online Concert in Support of New Musical SNOWFLAKE

A new steamed concert starring Lewis Cornay (The Book of Mormon, Titanic) and Grace Mouat (& Juliet, SIX) will stream online to support the development of Cornay's new musical, Snowflake.

Best friends Grace Mouat & Lewis Cornay host an evening of musical fun and frivolity including an all star cast, an array of musical hits & Cornay's writing, games & reliving Grace and Lewis' hilarious childhood memories.

Lewis comments "This concert is a celebration of the musicals that me and Grace thrived on growing up, as well as a celebration of musicals of the future- more specifically, Snowflake. The funds from these ticket sales will allow me to take my exciting and urgent new musical into its next stage of development. With your help, we can get Snowflake on the map!"

The concert features guest performances from Molly Lynch (The Last 5 Years), Danielle Fiamanya (& Juliet, The Color Purple), Adam Bailey (CATS, The Book of Mormon), Luke Fraser Yates (CATS), Robin Simoes Da Silva (Brother, Spring Awakening), Evie Rose Lane, Rob Madge (Les Miserables), Lauren Byrne (Six, Beautiful), Emma Lucia (Once, Beautiful), Mari Mcginlay (Hairspray), Annie Southall (The Boyfriend, Mamma Mia). They'll also be joined by special guests Jed Berry (Kinky Boots, The Book of Mormon), Alexander Gage and Renee Lamb (Little Shop of Horrors, Six).

The concert streams nightly from 29th April-8th May, with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. Ticket revenue will go towards raising money to bring Lewis' new musical Snowflake into the workshop. Tickets and full details can be found at https://www.stream.theatre/season/111.