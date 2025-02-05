Leith Theatre To Be Preserved Thanks To A £4.5 Million Grant

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Leith Theatre, a historic Edinburgh theater that has been on the "at-risk" register for nearly a decade, is set to be saved after receiving a £4.5 million grant. The space, which first opened in 1932, will receive funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Once a popular venue, the space has experienced long periods of closure. Despite this many of the its historic original features have been preserved.

Lynn Morrison, chief executive of the Leith Theatre Trust, expressed excitement about the funding, stating, "We are delighted with this initial support from the National Lottery Fund. This is a significant milestone."

In June, the theater will host a musical adaptation of the Scottish cult classic film Restless Natives.

Ben Macpherson, Member of the Scottish Parliament for Edinburgh Northern and Leith, praised the restoration efforts: "It's a wonderful building, and since being elected in 2016, I have been pleased to support the Leith Theatre team and their vision in any way I could. I expect there will be significant demand from musicians, actors, and other artists eager to perform on its stage."

