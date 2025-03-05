News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Leading Greek Performance Artist Euripides Laskaridis Bring RELIC To The Coronet Theatre

Running Wednesday 2 - Saturday 5 April.

By: Mar. 05, 2025
Euripides Laskaridis and OSMOSIS present Euripides Laskaridis in RELIC, running Wednesday 2 - Saturday 5 April.

Greek director, performance artist and leading voice on contemporary Theatre of The  Absurd Euripides Laskaridis, returns to The Coronet with Relic, an outrageous and fearless  solo performance. 

Laskaridis plays with transformation and ridicule, constantly shifting between the peculiarly  poignant and the utterly bizarre, creating audacious and mischievous work that taps into who we are. Marked by a sense of contained chaos, he breaks, distorts, reforms  and manipulates commonplace materials and the detritus of everyday life to create the  unexpected. 

Relic is what survives from the past. A thing left behind, be it a memory, an object, a  language or being: “I dreamed of a lonely, unbalanced creature in a world made of  nothing, just living, existing among objects, sound patterns, daily routines, verbal and  physical challenges. A creature within a work that sought to be experienced rather  than explained, to be lost without inhibition or apology in paradox, grotesquery,  ridiculousness, and tenderness.” – Euripides Laskaridis 

Internationally successful, critically acclaimed and now embarking on its farewell tour, Relic is the first in a series that includes Titans, which sold out in record time at The Coronet in  2023. 

Euripides Laskaridis studied acting in Athens at the Karolos Koun Art Theatre, and directing  in New York at Brooklyn College. Since 1995 he has been performing, collaborating with  directors including Dimitiris Papaioannou, Robert Wilson, and Lemi Ponifasio. In 2000  he began directing his own work, including staged and site-specific performances, and  award-winning short films. In 2009, he founded OSMOSIS, a collaboration with a diverse  group of artists who share his artistic vision, presenting their work around the world,  including the Athens Epidaurus Festival in Greece, Théâtre de la Ville in France, Julidans  in the Netherlands, the Hong Kong Arts Festival, Festival TransAmériques in Canada, Lyon  Biennale de la Danse, and more.  

OSMOSIS performing arts company is a supportive pool of artists who come together in  differing combinations from project to project. OSMOSIS works flirt with transformation –  often into the ridiculous, the humorous and the grotesque – in the belief that this territory  can offer startling insights into deeper truths.



