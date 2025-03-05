Leading Greek Performance Artist Euripides Laskaridis Bring RELIC To The Coronet Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Euripides Laskaridis and OSMOSIS present Euripides Laskaridis in RELIC, running Wednesday 2 - Saturday 5 April.

Greek director, performance artist and leading voice on contemporary Theatre of The Absurd Euripides Laskaridis, returns to The Coronet with Relic, an outrageous and fearless solo performance.

Laskaridis plays with transformation and ridicule, constantly shifting between the peculiarly poignant and the utterly bizarre, creating audacious and mischievous work that taps into who we are. Marked by a sense of contained chaos, he breaks, distorts, reforms and manipulates commonplace materials and the detritus of everyday life to create the unexpected.

Relic is what survives from the past. A thing left behind, be it a memory, an object, a language or being: “I dreamed of a lonely, unbalanced creature in a world made of nothing, just living, existing among objects, sound patterns, daily routines, verbal and physical challenges. A creature within a work that sought to be experienced rather than explained, to be lost without inhibition or apology in paradox, grotesquery, ridiculousness, and tenderness.” – Euripides Laskaridis

Internationally successful, critically acclaimed and now embarking on its farewell tour, Relic is the first in a series that includes Titans, which sold out in record time at The Coronet in 2023.

Euripides Laskaridis studied acting in Athens at the Karolos Koun Art Theatre, and directing in New York at Brooklyn College. Since 1995 he has been performing, collaborating with directors including Dimitiris Papaioannou, Robert Wilson, and Lemi Ponifasio. In 2000 he began directing his own work, including staged and site-specific performances, and award-winning short films. In 2009, he founded OSMOSIS, a collaboration with a diverse group of artists who share his artistic vision, presenting their work around the world, including the Athens Epidaurus Festival in Greece, Théâtre de la Ville in France, Julidans in the Netherlands, the Hong Kong Arts Festival, Festival TransAmériques in Canada, Lyon Biennale de la Danse, and more.

OSMOSIS performing arts company is a supportive pool of artists who come together in differing combinations from project to project. OSMOSIS works flirt with transformation – often into the ridiculous, the humorous and the grotesque – in the belief that this territory can offer startling insights into deeper truths.

Comments