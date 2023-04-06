Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Latitude Announces George Ezra Sunday Takeover

The festival returns to the ​​picturesque grounds of Henham Park, Suffolk, on 20-23 July 2023.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Latitude festival has announced a George Ezra takeover on the Sunday of the festival. A series of special events have been developed to give fans of the iconic hitmaker a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in his musical world. In addition to his headline slot, George has been given the opportunity to hand-pick three acts that he loves to perform at this year's festival. Latitude will also screen Ezra's acclaimed film End to End. The festival returns to the ​​picturesque grounds of Henham Park, Suffolk, on 20-23 July 2023. Tickets are on sale now.

Famed for cultivating artists, Latitude welcomes George Ezra back as this year's Sunday night headliner. Ezra packed out BBC Music Stage in 2014 and returned to thrill in the headline slot back in 2019. One of the biggest music stars of his generation, George Ezra is both a Latitude fan and performer.

George returns to Latitude following acclaimed third UK Number One album 'Gold Rush Kid' including festival-ready hit singles 'Anyone For You' and 'Green Green Grass'. The album cemented his status on pop's A-list, with performances on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage and at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert. It followed blockbuster albums - 'Wanted On Voyage' (2014) and 'Staying At Tamara's' (2018) , both of which reached number 1 in the UK and sold millions around the world, the latter of which earned him his first No.1 single in 'Shotgun' and winning him the 2019 Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist.

This year, in a festival first, George Ezra has worked with Latitude directly to pay forward the opportunities the festival has granted him, personally selecting three new acts who he would like to champion. Ezra's picks Lewis McLaughlan, Ella Clayton and Iris and Steel will perform on Latitude's Alcove stage on Sunday. . The announcement forms part of Latitude's longstanding commitment to bring through the next wave of new musical talent to the festival.

George Ezra said, "Latitude festival holds lots of brilliant memories for me, from being in the crowds to performing over the years. This year I am not only performing on Sunday but have been given the pleasure of curating the line up for The Alcove Stage, these artists have been sound tracking my travels for the past few months and I can't wait for them to light up The Alcove Stage."

Scottish musician Lewis McLaughlin was inspired to take up songwriting by singer-songwriters like John Martyn and Villagers. Lewis has been recording with Frightened Rabbits' Andy Monaghan, who also acts as his label boss having recently released Lewis' debut solo album, Feel The Ground You Walk Upon, via his Monohands Records imprint. McLaughlin connects the community spirit, and trad music of that period with electro-indie to create a new, wholly inimitable sound that's entirely his own.
Ella Clayton is a story teller & singer-songwriter from East London. Her songs resonate as honest portrayals of love and loss, which take you from euphoric intoxication to shivering outside alone and back again. It's this lyrical vulnerability, carried in the raw melodic edge of her vocals and mesmeric acoustic refrains, which draws in her audiences. Her debut album 'Murmurations' is out now.
Iris & Steel are an all-female 4-piece indie folk band, who blend classical training and love of folk and pop to create a timeless and original sound. Their songs are intimate and uplifting, carried by soulful strings and three-part harmonies. The band comprises guitarist Lydia Higman, cellist Georgina Lloyd-Owen, violinist Athena Hawksley-Walker and singer Olivia Poust. They are supported by Tom Alford (drums) and Aris Sabetai (electric bass). They recently released their debut EP What People Do, which they marked with a sold-out headline show at the Camden Club.

Latitude continues with its George Ezra take-over on Sunday, with the announcement that the festival will screen George's film End to End. Joined by his best friends Adam and Christy, the film follows the musician as he embarks on a 1200 mile walk across the UK from Land's End to John O'Groats, revisiting his musical milestones, while performing heartfelt acoustic renditions of his biggest hits. A joyous celebration of the emotional impact of live music End to End is a love letter to the UK and its music.



