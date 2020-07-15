Last Chance to Submit For ImagiNation Storytelling Project

Since its launch, over 250 people from different areas of the country have come together as part of the national storytelling project, ImagiNation, led by Theatre Centre and Theatre503. With only one week left to go, there's still time to read, record and share your submissions online. Local communities, organisations, individuals, and families have all shared their voices, using the exciting digital anthology created by acclaimed writers, including Olivier Award-winners Timberlake Wertenbaker (Our Country's Good) and Jon Brittain (Rotterdam).



Showcasing the diversity of our nation and its creative responses during the current chaos, Theatre Centre and Theatre503 will use a selection of the recordings to create a patchwork of stories told by a multitude of voices. There's still time to get involved and have your voice be heard. Recordings can be submitted until 6pm Monday 20th July 2020 through Theatre Centre's website.



The Writers involved in ImagiNation are: Jon Brittain, Ryan Calais Cameron, Alex Critoph, Zinnie Harris, Matilda Ibini, Asif Khan, Geraldine Lang, Bethan Marlow, Eoin McAndrew, Nicholas McQuillan, Nessah Muthy, Amy Ng, Chinonyerem Odimba, Lettie Precious, Leo Skilbeck, Julie Tsang, Daniel Ward, Timberlake Wertenbaker and Theatre Centre patron Roy Williams.



Rob Watt, Artistic Director of Theatre Centre comments, ImagiNation has reached so many parts of the country, from Blackpool to Brighton, Glasgow to Cardiff. We are deeply excited about the range of submission we have had and are looking forward to curating them into the ImagiNation Festival later in the Summer.

Website www.theatre-centre.co.uk/projects/imagination/

