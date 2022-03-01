Last Chance To See Rankin's Ground-Breaking Theatre Portraits In Free Exhibition

Performance by Rankin, a major free exhibition paying tribute to the remarkable resilience and creativity of London's theatre industry, is running until 12 March at the FUJIFILM House of Photography on Long Acre in the heart of Covent Garden.

In a first for the theatre industry, globally renowned photographer Rankin presents a look behind the curtain at the huge range of talented people who make up the West End - from star actors, directors, producers and industry leaders to pit musicians, dressers, designers, puppeteers, stage door keepers, technicians and many more - over 150 portraits representing nearly 60 top London shows and venues.

The exhibition is the perfect accompaniment to a theatre-themed day out in the capital - and until 31 March, Londoners and visitors alike can book for one of 40 hit West End shows for just £10, £20, £30, £40 or £50 with Official London Theatre's Show Time, an industry-wide promotion celebrating theatre and welcoming back audiences.

Visitors to Performance by Rankin can donate to the Theatre Artists Fund, which provides emergency aid to struggling theatre freelancers, as well as four London youth homelessness charities selected by the Mayor of London - Depaul, akt, Centrepoint and New Horizons Youth Centre.

A book of the Performance by Rankin photographs, interwoven with quotes and reflections from the portrait subjects, is available to purchase at the FUJIFILM House of Photography, as well as a variety of bookshops, with proceeds going to the project's chosen charities.