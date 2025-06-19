LOST ATOMS World Premiere and More Set for Frantic Assembly 30th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Frantic Assembly has unveiled a dynamic 30th anniversary season, highlighted by the return of its groundbreaking Ignition programme, the world premiere of Lost Atoms by Anna Jordan, and a powerful new collaboration with Aurora Orchestra for the BBC Proms.

Ignition, the company’s free, nationwide talent development programme for young people aged 16–24, returns in 2025 following a successful fundraising campaign that raised over £129,000. The programme, paused last year due to a lack of funding, identifies and nurtures creative talent from underrepresented and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. While this year's return is secured, further fundraising is needed to ensure the programme's longevity beyond 2025.

Frantic Assembly's anniversary season centerpiece is the world premiere of Lost Atoms, written by Anna Jordan (Succession, Killing Eve), directed by Scott Graham, and starring Ignition alumnus Joe Layton (Coronation Street) alongside Hannah Sinclair Robinson (The Play That Goes Wrong, Metamorphosis). The production opens at Curve Leicester on 22 September before embarking on a national UK tour.

Lost Atoms is a compelling exploration of a transformative love story – or perhaps a toxic one – that dives into memory, imagination, and the fragility of relationships. At times hilarious and heartbreaking, the play asks: What makes a successful relationship, really?

Tour Dates:

Curve Leicester: 22 Sep – 4 Oct

York Theatre Royal: 7 – 11 Oct

Liverpool Playhouse: 14 – 18 Oct

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry: 21 – 25 Oct

Mercury Theatre, Colchester: 4 – 8 Nov

The Lowry, Salford: 11 – 15 Nov

Connaught Theatre, Worthing: 18 – 22 Nov

Mayflower Studios, Southampton: 25 – 29 Nov

Bristol Old Vic: 13 – 24 Jan 2026

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre: 29 Jan – 28 Feb

The creative team includes Andrzej Goulding (set), Simisola Majekodunmi (lighting), Carolyn Downing (sound), Alice McNicholas (costumes), and Julie Blake (music supervision).

This summer, Frantic Assembly reunites with Aurora Orchestra for a memorised and dramatised performance of Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5, staged at the Royal Albert Hall on 16 and 17 August as part of the BBC Proms. The performance will be broadcast on BBC Four and iPlayer.

Ignition graduate and BBC Young Dancer of the Year Max Revell stars as Shostakovich, with fellow alumnus Sean Hollands serving as Associate Co-Director alongside Scott Graham. The production marks 50 years since the composer’s death, bringing audiences into the mind of a genius navigating the thin line between political compliance and artistic rebellion.

