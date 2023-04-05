Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LOOKING FOR ME FRIEND: THE MUSIC OF VICTORIA WOOD Has Extended Its 2023 Tour  

Apr. 05, 2023  

Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood, a celebration of the music of the late comedy genius and national treasure, has extended its current tour to play throughout 2023.

Performed and written by the star of BBC1's 'All Together Now', Paulus The Cabaret Geek, with accompanist Michael Roulston* (Fascinating Aïda), and directed by multi-award-winning cabaret artist Sarah-Louise Young, the show features a whistle-stop tour of 21 of Victoria's best-loved songs, including the hilarious 'Ballad of Barry & Freda' and the classic 'It Would Never Have Worked' (*an alternative pianist plays certain venues).

Confirmed 2023 tour dates are Beccles Public Hall & Theatre (13 Apr), Corn Exchange Newbury (21 Apr), Studio at New Wimbledon Theatre (11-13 May), Norman Bragg Studio, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre (18 May), Junction Goole (19 May), Epstein Theatre, Liverpool (20 May), Astor Theatre, Deal (26 May), Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (24 June), Old Woollen, Leeds (29 June), Stockton Heath Festival (30 June), Upper Norwood Library Hub (16 July), Garden Theatre Festival, Bath (22 July), Hunters Meet, Bishop's Stortford (6 Sept), Leiston Film Theatre (17 Sept), Lichfield Garrick Theatre (19 Sept), The Berry Theatre, Hedge End (23 Sept), Northern Stage, Newcastle (28 Sept), The Alnwick Playhouse (29 Sept), Queen's Hall Arts Centre, Hexham (30 Sept), Pocklington Arts Centre (17 Oct), Crazy Coqs, London (22 Oct), Barnfield Theatre, Exeter (24 Oct), Chelmsford Theatre Studio (1 Nov), Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge, Manchester (19 Nov), Mercury Theatre, Colchester (30 Nov) and Kitchen Kabaret, Grantham (7 Dec). To find out more, visit: http://www.lookingformefriend.com.

Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood is filled with love, laughter and fabulous memories for Victoria Wood fans as well as being the ultimate 'beginner's guide' for audiences new to her work. This feel-good show has served up nostalgia, music and laughter at Edinburgh Fringe, sold out venues across the UK since 2020 and had the seal of approval from Victoria's colleagues, school-chums and fans. Dust off your stilettos and oven glove, and don't forget the custard creams!

Paulus The Cabaret Geek is an entertainer and educator specialising in cabaret, who appeared as a talent judge on BBC1's primetime show, All Together Now and on Sky Living's Bigger Than.... For fifteen years, Paulus had close ties to The Battersea Barge, producing many cabarets including Cheese 'n' Crackers, Diva Nite and their adult pantomimes. For ten years, Paulus ran the entertainment agency Excess All Areas(formerly Better Chemistry), spearheading the annual Cabaret Convention and London Cabaret Awards. His expertise has been sought to judge many talent competitions including National Burlesque Awards, Drag Idol for Royal Vauxhall Tavern, Pride's Got Talent, Musical Comedy Awards and Burlesque Idol at The Hippodrome Casino.




