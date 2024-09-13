LITTLE PIECE OF YOU - AN ATYPICAL MUSICAL Will Be Performed in Concert at  Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two exclusive staged concerts will mark the European Premiere of the brand new original musical Little Piece of You - An Atypical Musical at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Thursday 31 October and Friday 1 November 2024. Tickets are on sale now at lwtheatres.co.uk.

Little Piece of You is penned by rock prodigy and exciting new talent, Kjersti Long, who will also star in the production in the role of Sidney Hill. Now aged 17, Kjersti began to write the music for the show aged just 14, the production will mark her European debut for both writing and performing.

Long has headlined at some of the most iconic venues in the USA including The Bitter End in New York City, The House of Blues in San Diego and the famed Apollo Theatre in Harlem to name a few. In 2022 she signed a distribution deal with Warner Brothers and released her first two songs, Boys in Jersey and IDC, a duet with Ryan Follese of Hot Chelle Rae fame. Both songs have over 2 million streams. 2024 will see an additional single, Sad Song, released alongside the lead single Legs (Keep Dancing) from Vanessa William’s first album in 15 years, co-written by Kjersti.

The concert performances at the iconic Theatre Royal Drury Lane are a first look opportunity for London audiences to witness this brand new work from an acclaimed rising new star. Star casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Kjersti Long said: “It is a dream come true to see the music that I began working on when I was 14 come to life in the iconic setting of London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, one of the biggest theatres in the UK. It is mind-boggling that I get to take to the stage alongside the most extraordinary cast who we will announce in the coming weeks. I can’t wait for London audiences to be a part of history in these first look concerts!”

Immerse yourself in the poignant and electrifying world of Little Piece of You – An Atypical Musical in Concert. This groundbreaking production intertwines raw family drama with the dynamic pulse of modern rock and pop. Follow Shannon and Britt, a courageous mother and daughter, as they confront their family’s hidden struggles and embark on a transformative journey. Together, they shatter the silence that has long held them back and step into a future of hope and resilience.

The full creative team is; Book Writer: Melissa Leilani Larson, Music & Lyrics: Kjersti Long and Jeremy Long, Additional Lyrics: Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga, Wendy Parr, Paul Moak, Hunter Wolfe Co-Directors: Jennifer Tang, Joshua Long, Associate Director: Shelby Noelle Gist, Musical Supervisor: Katy Richardson, Musical Director: Lauren Hopkinson, Set Designer: Justin Williams, Lighting Designer: Tim Oliver, Sound Designer: Tom Marshall, Costume Designer: Elin Steele, Orchestrator and Arrangements: Zach Hansen, Orchestra: London Musical Theatre Orchestra, Co-Choreographers: Jess Williams, Jonnie Riordan, Set Design US Consultant: Brad Shelton, Dramaturg: Janine Sobeck Knighton, Casting Director: Pearson Casting, CSM: Rachael Downey, DSM: Sorcha Doherty, ASM: Sammie Richards, Production Manager: Pete Kramer. General Management is by Carter Dixon McGill Productions.

The full Production Team is; Lead Producer: Visionary entrepreneur Jeremy Long, Executive Producer: Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning producer of iconic Broadway shows and co-founder of Broadway Records/founder and President of Center Stage Records Van Dean, Producer: The team behind Broadway and London sensations including Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, and Dear England 42nd.Club and Assistant to Executive Producer: Tony-Nominated producer with extensive experience in theatre production and management Talia Hankin.

