LESSONS ON REVOLUTION and CHICKEN Come to Jermyn Street Theatre

This Spring, Jermyn Street Theatre will present two highly acclaimed sell-out shows in rep. Running from 28 April to 3 May, Lessons On Revolution and Chicken each represent the most talked-about work and the best new writing coming out of last year's Edinburgh Fringe.

Lessons On Revolution, which was an immediate hit at last year's Edinburgh Fringe, selling out and becoming one of the most sought-after tickets at the Festival, tells a story about change, how it happens and how we talk about it. In 1968 at London School of Economics, three thousand students occupy a lecture hall, demanding the university cut ties with apartheid-era Rhodesia. Tensions escalate as the students fight for radical change while the administration pushes back. The world watches, waiting to see who will blink first.

Fast forward to 2024, - a cramped Camden flat. Two flatmates dive into the archives from 1968, discovering the student movement that electrified their local streets fifty years earlier. When the rent on their unsafe flat goes up again, they turn to the past to reignite their belief in the future.

Samuel Rees and Gabriele Uboldi's play brings the most significant protest of a generation to life through the voices of those who lived it.

Having just completed a critically acclaimed run in Adelaide where it won Pick of the Fringe Award 2025, Chicken tells the story of Don Murphy, one of his generation's greatest actors, a proud Irish man, and a hopeless ketamine addict. He also happens to be a chicken. Across one fateful night, the feathered Oscar-winner shares his star-studded story – how he was plucked from obscurity to become king of the coop in Hollywood. But along the way Don is confronted with some harsh truths about his place in the pecking order and in a daring act of rebellion, he hatches a plan that could change the fate of all Chicken-kind forever.

From the Fringe First-winning Eva O'Connor and Hildegard Ryan, Chicken is a play “unlike anything you've ever seen” (Playbill). Fresh from sold-out, award-winning runs at the Edinburgh, Adelaide, and Dublin Fringe Festivals, this new Irish work by the critically acclaimed writer of Mustard is an outrageously funny and heartfelt look at fame, fragility, and freedom.

