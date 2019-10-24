LAMDA and Audible Release Four New Audio Dramas

LAMDA (London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art) and Audible UK are today delighted to announce the release of GNR8T, a collection of four original audio dramas. Commissioned from some of the UK's most exciting emerging writers and workshopped by LAMDA students, the final productions were recorded by 2019 LAMDA graduating students as part of the two organisations' ongoing partnership.

Exploring themes of identity, displacement, hysteria, environmental collapse and a dystopian epidemic, the thought-provoking short dramas have been created by and for young people. Award-winning playwright Joe White and director Guy Jones paint a portrait of contemporary Britain in Doggerland as two women dream of escape from their isolated lives. Two young people with hidden superpowers are on the run in Ross Willis' fast-moving, fantastical adventure PowF*ckingPow, directed by Jane Fallowfield. Eno Mfon's mystery drama The Falling, directed by Sophie Moniram, sees a young journalist trying to uncover a mystery illness which has befallen the inmates at Holloway Prison. Rebecca Boey transports audiences to a dystopian world and a battle for survival in Locusts, directed by Miranda Cromwell.

The performers for the audio dramas are: Samuel Adebayo, Mercedes Assad, King Boateng, Bradley Craig, Michael De Filippis, Akiel Dowe, Phoebe Ellabani, Chloe English, Lucy Girling, Alex Heath, Rose Jackson-Smith, Liam King, Michael Kosko, Abi McLoughlin, Ethan Moorhouse, Stanley Morgan, Samuel Morgan-Davies, Kiefer Moriarty-Short, Stephanie Payne, William Robinson, Julia Romano, Esme Scarborough, Sam Stafford, Chloe Tannenbaum, Stuart Thompson, Matilda Tucker, Amy Vicary-Smith, Wyatt Warner and Matthew Yulish.

Laurence Howell, VP of Content at Audible said: "At Audible we are honoured to work with the world's finest actors, and we are passionate about nurturing the next generation of talent. With GNR8T it's fantastic to bring this commitment to life by working with some of the UK's finest writing talent to create new, original dramas starring LAMDA students for Audible customers around the world. We are thrilled with the results."

Peter Holliday, Acting Principal of LAMDA said: "Our partnership with Audible over the past year has provided LAMDA students with a fantastic opportunity to learn from one of the world's leading audio producers. I've really enjoyed following the progress of these exciting new audio dramas, featuring LAMDA students. We can't wait to share their work with the public."

As one of the leading producers of audio entertainment, Audible is committed to constantly innovating the development of content in-line with growing demand. The release of the audio dramas forms part of a wider three-year creative collaboration formed in July 2018 between Audible and LAMDA, which aims to train the next generation of audio performers and create original content for new audiences. Support provided includes £150,000 of funding to the drama school, a scholarship for undergraduate students from lower socio-economic backgrounds and specialised audio skills training.

Recent audio success for LAMDA students has seen 2019 graduating actor Ell Potter narrate Audible's Thriller of the Year Winter Dark by Alex Callister and the sequel Winter Rising. LAMDA also celebrated success at this year's BBC Carleton Hobbs Bursary Awards, with all four students who entered recognised by the panel. Scarlett Courtney won a highly coveted BBC Carleton Hobbs Bursary, Ell Potter was named runner-up and further commendations were awarded to Joe McNamara and Benjamin Bridson.





