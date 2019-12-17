LADY CHATTERLEY'S LOVER Will Embark on UK Tour

TV regular Rupert Hill (Casualty, BBC; Coronation Street, ITV) will star alongside Phoebe Marshall (Witness for the Prosecution, London County Hall) in a sensual new stage adaptation of D.H. Lawrence's controversial masterpiece, Lady Chatterley's Lover, directed by Ciaran McConville (The Snow Queen, The Creature [Frankenstein Retold], Rose Theatre Kingston) as part of a UK tour.

Considered sensationalist erotica when first published and banned worldwide, Lawrence's text caused outrage not just because of the explicit language, but also because it bridged social and class divides. This impassioned tale of female agency and the desire to live more than a half-life changed the literary landscape of Britain.

Sixty years after the scandalous trial of the unexpurgated publication, this beautiful new production reflects the monumental changes in attitude towards female sexuality. It is also an exploration of the scars of war and the dangers of toxic masculinity. Above all, Lady Chatterley is a passionate and optimistic love story.

Trapped in a sexless marriage following her husband's disability, Connie is burdened with her female duty of care and an increasing sense of isolation. She instigates a physically charged love affair with the gamekeeper, Mellors, flouting expectations and obligations in the name of self-love.

Ciaran comments, It's a privilege to bring this book to the stage. I've loved Lawrence's writing since I was a teenager, but revisiting Lady Chatterley, I'm struck by how modern so much of it feels. It's a comment on the fragility of masculinity and the need for an honest approach to our physical life. And it's beautiful, too. I'm really excited to be working with Tilted Wig, whose values and ethos make for wonderful tours.

Tour Dates

20th - 22nd February Orchard Theatre
Home Gardens, Dartford DA1 1ED
https://orchardtheatre.co.uk/Online/

25th - 29th February Malvern Theatres
Grange Road, Malvern, WR14 3HB

https://www.malvern-theatres.co.uk/

5th - 7th March Kings Theatre Portsmouth

24 Albert Rd, Portsmouth, Southsea PO5 2QJ

https://kingsportsmouth.co.uk/

16th - 21st March Yvonne Arnaud Theatre
Millbrook, Guildford GU1 3UX

https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/

23rd - 28th March Darlington Hippodrome

Parkgate, Darlington DL1 1RR

https://www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk/

31st March - 5th April Devonshire Park Theatre

8-10 Compton St, Eastbourne BN21 4BW https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/venue/devonshire-park-theatre

7th - 12th April New Theatre

Park Pl, Cardiff CF10 3LN
https://www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk/

14th - 18th April Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

Westgate Street, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 1QR
https://www.theatreroyal.org/

21st - 23rd April Theatre by The Lake

Lakeside, Lake Rd, Keswick CA12 5DJ
https://www.theatrebythelake.com/



