L-E-V CHAPTER 3: THE BRUTAL JOURNEY OF THE HEART Comes to Sadler's Wells in May

Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar's acclaimed Israeli company, L-E-V, returns to Sadler's Wells Theatre with Chapter 3: The Brutal Journey of the Heart on Friday 27 May & Saturday 28 May.

In this final instalment of the LOV3 trilogy, the dancers embark on an intense journey through the ups and downs of love and relationships.

The first part of the Love series, OCD Love, looked at the love that always misses - or lovers who keep missing each other. Love Chapter 2 was a creation exploring a sense of disaster, when pain of loss and mental exhaustion mutate into a big heart coated with darkness.

The three pieces are deeply connected - and this third work is yet again an invitation to experience and feel the creators' approach to love.

Chapter 3: The Brutal Journey of the Heart features striking costume design from Christian Dior Couture creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, including full body suits matching the dancers' various skin tones, and entirely covered in delicate black tattoos of foliage and landscapes - and an ethereal score from L-E-V long time musical collaborator Ori Lichtik.

Co-founder, co-artistic director and choreographer of L-E-V Sharon Eyal was born in Jerusalem. She served as associate Artistic Director for Batsheva between 2003-2004, and as a House Choreographer for the company between 2005-2012. In 2013 Eyal launched L-E-V with her long-time collaborator Gai Behar. L-E-V Dance Company includes the Hebrew word for heart (lev).

Eyal's show is a multidimensional approach to love. For her, it is about every feeling love can evoke. She uses Hannah Yanagihara's words from A Little Life, to say something about the show': "...things get broken, and sometimes they get repaired, and in most cases, you realize that no matter what gets damaged, life rearranges itself to compensate for your loss, sometimes wonderfully."