Kiln Young Company 16-18s Present A NEW BEGINNING

Kiln Young Company 16-18s will be presenting a scratch production called A New Beginning on Kiln Theatre stage this evening at 7pm. The group of young people from Brent and North West London have been taking part in free sessions since May, supported by Director David Gilbert, Associate Director Basheba Baptiste and Writing Associate Sara Kosar, where they have been developing their writing, acting and directing skills culminating in tonight's performance.

Many young people are participants who have taken part in Kiln Theatre projects before and some are new to the project. The first part of the course was online and focussed on writing skills, with in person sessions resuming in June at Kiln Theatre.

With a focus on independent writing skills at the start of the project, and supporting young people's own voices and ideas, the piece encompasses multiple short pieces in one night. Participants developed 6 short plays, and are directing and acting in each other's work. One of the aims of the project is to support the development of young people's creative Agency, to help them gain a range of theatre making skills to enable them to create their own work in the future.

Head of Creative Engagement, Jenny Batt said, As with the theatre industry and Brent borough, the Participants and the Creative Team have faced many challenges over the course of the project due to the pandemic. I'm completely inspired by the commitment to creativity that the young company have showed in this time, as well as their talent. It's a total privilege to be working with the young people and amazing creative team on this scratch, which is the first Creative Engagement project to return to Kiln Theatre Stage since lockdown 2020. Come down.

Tickets are free, and can be reserved via the website: https://kilntheatre.com/whats-on/a-new-beginning/