Kiln Theatre Presents Jim Carter In Conversation With The Cast And Creatives Of Downton Abbey: A New Era

Kiln Theatre announces today that Jim Carter will return with Imelda Staunton to host a special fundraising event on Sunday 8 May at 4pm with a host of guests from the brand-new film, Downton Abbey: A New Era, including Sophie McShera and producer Liz Trubridge. All proceeds will go to Kiln Theatre's core fund to help them continue to make theatre for all.

Jim Carter said today, "I'm delighted to be returning to Kiln Cinema to host a screening of the new Downton Abbey film. I'll be joined by several members of the cast - including Lady Maud Bagshaw aka Imelda Staunton - for a Q and A session after the film. This will give Downton fans a wonderful opportunity to question their favourite characters in person. It'll be a great event."

Join us for a very special screening and Q&A hosted by Downton Abbey's very own Carson, Jim Carter and Lady Maud Bagshaw, Imelda Staunton. Jim and Imelda will be joined by cast and creators for a discussion about working together and being a part of such a worldwide phenomenon.

In this second feature from the beloved series, The Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess's newly inherited villa. In the meanwhile, a film is shot at Downton under Lady Mary's supervision.

All tickets include admission to the 4pm screening of Downton Abbey: A New Era the motion picture and a post-screening Q&A hosted by Jim Carter & Imelda Staunton.

Box Office: 020 7328 1000

www.KilnTheatre.com