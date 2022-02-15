Kiln Theatre Announces Two World Premières As Part Of 2022 Season

Following a critically acclaimed, sell-out reopening season, that culminated with Zadie Smith's The Wife of Willesden, Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham today announces further programming for the 2022 season at Kiln Theatre. Following the previously announced Black Love, with Book and Lyrics by Chinonyerem Odimba and Music by Ben and Max Ringham, are two world premières - Girl on an Altar by Marina Carr, and The Darkest Part of the Night by Zodwa Nyoni.

Marina Carr's Girl on an Altar will be presented in a brand-new partnership with The Abbey Theatre, and directed by Annabelle Comyn. The production opens on 25 May, with previews from 19 May, and runs until 25 June.

Following the wonderful run of The Half God of Rainfall, Nancy Medina returns to Kiln Theatre to direct Zodwa Nyoni's The Darkest Part of the Night, opening on 21 July, with previews from 14 July, and running until 13 August.

Indhu Rubasingham today said, "We are really proud to be announcing two world premières which have been commissioned and developed by Kiln Theatre. These plays have been on a wonderful journey from initial conversations to beautifully crafted and profound scripts.

The first is Girl on an Altar by Marina Carr directed by Annabelle Comyn and the second is The Darkest Part of the Night by Zodwa Nyoni directed by Nancy Medina. I am excited to see what these strong collaborations between writer and director will bring to our stage.

We are thrilled to be starting a partnership with The Abbey Theatre on Girl on an Altar and are hopeful this will be the beginning of a long-term relationship between both theatres. It has been a treat getting to know the recently appointed Artistic Director Caitríona McLaughlin, who not only do I find like-minded, but also deeply inspiring.

These productions will follow Black Love by Chinonyerem Odimba, another brilliant and important artist in a co-production with Paines Plough and tiata fahodzi.

Our relationships with these vital artists and companies are full of shared values and deep respect; we cannot wait for them to enrich Kiln Theatre with their brilliance. Bring it on!"

Learn more at www.KilnTheatre.com.