Kelly Jones Documentary DON'T LET THE DEVIL TAKE ANOTHER DAY Arrives in Cinemas Friday

Trafalgar Releasing are pleased to be bringing the documentary Don't Let The Devil Take Another Day from Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones to cinemas in the UK from this Friday, 11 December, featuring an additional cinema exclusive short film. The cinema release will be followed by the global online premiere on the 18 December. Tickets are now available for purchase from DontLetTheDevilTakeAnotherDayFilm.com. Event and ticketing information vary and are subject to change based on the status of local cinema re-openings.

The startlingly heartfelt and deeply emotive untold story completes a remarkable personal recovery from Kelly, who whilst touring in 2019 kept a secret from his band, crew and producers - a revelation that had threatened to undermine his career and future music making.

In addition, a 21 track collection featuring some of Stereophonics' finest moments reimagined, rearranged and intimately re-recorded by Kelly and his band, all a talented group of multi instrumentalists at ease interchanging instruments across the album, 'Don't Let The Devil Take Another Day' is out now via Parlophone Records.

Recorded in a variety of locations across the UK in 2019, this carefully curated selection of tracks from one of the UK's most prolific and successful songwriters hears Kelly pull together the songs that got him through the worst of times, whilst telling stories of how those songs came about.

'Don't Let The Devil Take Another Day' follows the release of Stereophonics' latest record 'Kind', which marked their 7th number 1 album. The group have now celebrated 11 top 10 albums, 24 Platinum Sales Awards, 8.5 million albums sold in the UK alone, 5 BRIT nominations and 1 BRIT Award win.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles