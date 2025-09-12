Karim Khan's BEFORE THE MILLENNIUM Will Make World Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Written by Karim Khan (Brown Boys Swim: Fringe First, Popcorn Writing Award), Before the Millenium is a nostalgic festive offering that turns the edge of a new century into a moment of suspense, reflection, and unexpected discovery. Set in the final days of 1999, the play follows Zoya and Iqra - best friends, Pakistani migrants, and Woolworths co-workers on Oxford's Cowley Road - as they navigate the uncertainties of a new century. But when Faiza, a curious new colleague, appears with unsettling knowledge about their past, the countdown to midnight takes on new meaning. Lyrical and gently surreal with music, warmth and sharp humour, Before the Millennium is a story about friendship, migration, memory, and whether we can change our destinies.

Before the Millennium marks the Old Fire Station's seventh original Christmas production, continuing its commitment to creating festive theatre that moves beyond pantomime. Instead, the company presents work that speaks to adult audiences, exploring not just the joys of the season, but its complexity, contradictions, and quiet moments too. The organisation shares its building with the homelessness charity Crisis, and people with lived experience of homelessness are actively involved across the venue, as staff, creatives, and audience members.

Writer Karim Khan said "The Old Fire Station is where my theatre journey began as a child, so I couldn't be more honoured and excited to be sharing my next play here. Before the Millennium means a great deal to me, not least because I get to tell my very own Christmas tale through the prism of my experience as a 90s baby, and ultimately get to honour a generation of women who migrated here during that time. I cannot wait for audiences to be transported back to a time where Woolies still existed, and Pick 'n' Mix was available to steal from."

Karim Khan is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter based in Oxford. His breakout play Brown Boys Swim won both a Fringe First and the Popcorn Award at Edinburgh Fringe 2022, later transferring to Soho Theatre and touring nationally. He's currently under commission with The Royal Court Theatre, National Theatre and Soho Theatre, and his new play Sweetmeats opens at the Bush Theatre in 2026. For screen, Karim has written for All Creatures Great and Small and is developing original TV and film projects. He is a graduate of the National Film and Television School and alumnus of the Royal Court Writers Group.

Adam Karim won the Eastern Eye Best Director Award in 2025 for his JMK Award-winning production of Guards at the Taj (Orange Tree Theatre), also nominated for a Stage Debut Award the same year. He has been Resident Director at The National Theatre Studio and Resident Assistant Director at The Donmar Warehouse. Directing credits include: Julius Caesar (RADA), Macbeth (LAMDA), Guards at the Taj (Orange Tree Theatre), MANTELPEACE (Young Vic Taking Part), Platform (East15), Pressure Drop (Immediate Theatre / The Yard Theatre / schools tour), and Second Person Narrative (Rose Bruford @ Omnibus Theatre). At The Donmar Warehouse in 2023 he assisted on Clyde's, When Winston Went To War With The Wireless and Trouble in Butetown. Other associate/assistant credits include The P Word (Bush Theatre, Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre) and Sorry, You're Not A Winner (Paines Plough).

The Old Fire Station is a multiform arts centre in the heart of Oxford, sharing a building and deep partnership with Crisis, the homelessness charity. The OFS encourages people from all backgrounds to understand and shape the world in which we live through stories, creativity and the arts, and by connecting with others.