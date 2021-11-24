KERBS Comes to The Belgrade Theatre With Graeae in 2022

The Belgrade Theatre is teaming up with leading disabled led theatre company Graeae to present Kerbs, premiering in their B2 auditorium from Sat 26 Feb - Sat 5 March 2022.

Directed by Artistic Director of DaDa Fest, Nickie Miles-Wildin (Cuttin' It, Crips without Constraints), Kerbs is the debut play from Wolverhampton based playwright Michael Southan, and explores the taboos around sex, romance and disability.

The play charts the relationship between Lucy and David who are dating and desperate to find some time alone. The perfect spot? A caravan holiday park, of course. But can this romantic weekend away go to plan? With everything stacked against them, including broken toilets, patronising staff and Lucy's constantly interfering mum, not to mention broken pink wafers, this holiday could be make-or-break.

Michael Southan said: "I'm delighted that Kerbs has found a home with Graeae and the Belgrade Theatre and I'm thrilled that a love story with disabled people at its heart will be seen on stages across the country."

Following its premiere run at the Belgrade, Kerbs will then embark on a UK tour. Kerbs is a co-production between the Belgrade Theatre and Graeae for Coventry UK City of Culture 2021, and will feature Graeae's signature integrated creative captioning and audio description at every show.

Kerbs makes its world premiere at the Belgrade Theatre from Saturday 26 February - Saturday 5 March 2022. Tickets are available by calling the Box Office on 024 7655 3055, or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where tickets are even cheaper.