Journeys Festival International 2025 to Take Place in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This widely celebrated festival will return to Leicester city centre with immersive art, inspiring films, laugh-out-loud comedy and more. Produced by Art Reach, JFI is built on the belief that connecting cultures through extraordinary art can bring communities closer together. JFI runs from the 10 - 12 October.

Paul Steele, Creative Director at Art Reach, says: "We live in a world where people are too often dehumanised by headlines and political narratives. Journeys Festival International celebrates the alternative: a chance to see the people behind the stories and make connections despite our differences. This year's festival highlights that although our experiences may differ, we are connected by our shared humanity-whether through laughter, food, art, or even the simple act of breathing."

Festival Highlights

This year, JFI is partnering with Phoenix Cinema to present the Journeys Film Programme, a curated selection of films exploring the many ways we find home. Highlights include Name Me Lawand, the moving story of a young deaf boy's journey from Iraq to Derby.

Jake Harvey, Phoenix Programme Manager says: "At Phoenix, we believe in the transformative power of film-its ability to open a window on the world and foster community when audiences engage with someone's lived experience. We're proud to work with JFI to present films offering a compassionate view of the experiences of sanctuary-seeking people."

Leicester Cathedral will host two immersive installations-in the cathedral gardens, Sirens: Songs of Sisterhood by Liminal Creative invites visitors to explore a sculptural constellation shaped by the voices and experiences of women, while inside the cathedral, And... Breathe by Pif-Paf transforms breath and touch into light and sound, offering a moment of calm and reflection.

Back by popular demand, No Direction Home by Counterpoints Arts returns for a second year with an unfiltered, unapologetically funny night of stand-up from migrant and refugee voices at The Y Theatre. Featuring Hossam Fazulla, Yasmeen Ghrawi and Victor Rios, with Leicester compère Ishi Khan.

For a theatrical treat with a tasty twist, Story Chefs by Maison Foo serves up delicious stories with a spoonful of mischief and a sprinkle of magic, followed by food tasters from around the world lovingly prepared by the Creative Sanctuary Group.

Visitors can drop in to the Festival Hub at Haymarket Shopping Centre for free, family-friendly creativity and festival information. On Saturday and Sunday, artist Ferdous Hussein will be hosting creative workshops, where participants are invited to create their own Story Jar filled with personal tales and memories. Ferdous explains: "Story Jars is about honouring our journeys-whether that's moving across borders or carrying memories across generations. Everyone's jar is different, just like our stories."

As part of the shado magazine X De Montfort University panel discussion, audiences can hear students, academics, journalists and artists explore free speech and journalism in the 21st century, discussing censorship, media influence and the value of lived experience storytelling.