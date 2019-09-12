Join The Sound Of Springsteen As They Rock The Pavilion Theatre This October

Born in USA, The River, Born to Run, The Rising, and If I Should Fall Behind are just some of Bruce Springsteen's greatest hits. If you love 'The Boss' then join the band who have made it clear that their passion for Springsteen outweighs all others, as they rock the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday 26 October at 7:30pm.



A stylistically unique band from day one, the members of The Sound Of Springsteen have been singing, performing, and playing in sync as if they'd been together their entire musical careers. Throughout the course of the band's union, they have won over the hearts of music lovers from all walks of life; performing at a variety of venues, making loads of public appearances, all the while recording new music.



The Sound of Springsteen were formed in late 2017 from a passion for the work of 'The Boss'. Each member of the band was carefully chosen for their unique abilities as a performer and an undeniable love of music. The band members have impressive references, listing previous UK tours alongside recordings with big names in the music industry. While the band remains a fairly new creation they are already showing signs of a big and successful career, quickly gathering online momentum before even performing their first date.



Sing your heart out and have a great night with The Sound of Springsteen as they bring to life some of the greatest hits of the one of the world's best-selling artists.



Tickets for The Sound Of Springsteen are available from £22 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.









Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You