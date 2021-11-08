Joe Tasker to Lead the Cast of CINDERELLA as Prince C at Hartlepool Borough Hall

CBBC's Joe Tasker leads the cast of Cinderella as Prince C at Hartlepool Borough Hall this Christmas. Before joining CBBC and Saturday Morning Mash-up as a presenter, Joe was already a popular viral star having millions of hits on YouTube for his comedy sketches and pranks.

Joe is joined by award-winning stand-up comedian Jack Gleadow as Buttons, who has toured the country with his comedy antics including performances at some of the UK's top comedy clubs and festivals such as Latitude, Glastonbury, Leeds and Reading. Aled Davies as Dandini who has appeared in the West End and UK Touring Hit 'Choir of Man'.

Hartlepool favourite Stephanie Aird will join the cast as The Wicked Stepmother - Steph is a viral internet sensation with over 565k followers on Facebook! She has since appeared on shows such as BBC2s 'Take a Hike' and ITVs 'Judge Rinder'. Steph returns after her pantomime debut last summer as the magic mirror in Snow White, Steph is joined by dance crew Ruff Diamond who danced their way to success on Sky Ones 'Got to Dance' and are currently ranked 7th in the world after performing at The World Championships.

And, in his tenth spectacular year, Gary Martin Davis returns as 'Dame' playing one half of the Ugly Sisters! This battle-axe is ready to rumble - Watch out men! Botoxia is on the hunt! Gary is joined by Hannah Woodward as Cinderella, Bethan Searle as Fairy Godmother and Scott Ayling as Fillermina.

Susan French, performance venues manager at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: "Our summer panto was a huge success and received excellent reviews from families and so we're excited about our Christmas panto, Cinderella, which is set to be even bigger and better"

Jacqueline Turnbull, Producer said, "After the triumphant success of last summer's productions of Snow White and Dick Whittington, our adult pantomime, I'm thrilled to bring back the sparkle of a pantomime this festive season with the most magical pantomime of them all, Cinderella."

Cinderella will be performed at The Hartlepool Borough Hall Monday 13 to Friday 24 December 2021.

Tickets are on sale now and available from The Hartlepool Borough Hall website at www.hartlepoolboroughhall.com