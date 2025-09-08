Jodie Steele, Carly Paoli and More to Star in IF I HAD YOU Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A brand-new romantic comedy musical, If I Had You, directed by award-winning Racky Plews (American Idiot, West End; Footloose, West End, UK tour, international tour) with musical direction by Robert Wicks (Summer Holiday, Thoroughly Modern Millie) is set to make its second appearance in London with an exclusive workshop performance on Friday, 26 September 2025, at the Old Diorama Arts Centre, as this highly anticipated production takes another step toward what could be a prominent spot in the theatre world.

The musical is a collaborative creation with a score by Joel Spineti and a book and lyrics by Kenny D’Aquila, who is also producing the show alongside Tina Treadwell (co-producer of the West End hit The Drifters Girl) and Greg Blanchard.

The production is supported by a skilled team behind the scenes. Casting is overseen by Debbie O’Brien Casting while general management is handled by Thomas Hopkins Productions. This collective of experienced professionals ensures If I Had You is in capable hands as it moves through this critical development stage.

Set in the eternal city of Rome, If I Had You, is a humorous and fantastical story about love that doesn’t go away even though the years have as one man’s heart takes him on the journey of a lifetime. The musical explores themes of love, loss, and hope, promising a heartfelt and compelling narrative.

The casting is equally exciting, headlined by Charlie McCullagh (42 Balloons, Jesus Christ Superstar), soprano superstar Carly Paoli (Superstar Soprano, headlined with acts such as Andrea Bocelli, David Foster, Rod Stewart and Michael Bolton), John Addison (Titanic, Pretty Woman), Jodie Steele (Heathers, Bonne & Clyde, SIX), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible, Wicked, West End, 2022-2025) and Mark Anderson (The Toxic Avenger).

The ensemble cast boasts a stellar lineup, including Sebastien Torkia, Sarah Goggin, Maggie Lynne, Zoe Doano, James Paterson, Anelisa Lamola, Marc Pickering, Julian Capolei, Mia Raggio, Cristian Buttaci, Felicity Walton and Joseph Purton.