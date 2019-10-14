Jimmy Carr's TERRIBLY FUNNY Will Play The New Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

One of the best-loved comedians in the world, Jimmy Carr will perform his new show 'Terribly Funny' at the newly opened Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, located in the heart of North West London's new cultural neighbourhood, on Saturday 11 January 2020.

'Terribly Funny' contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they're just jokes - they are not the terrible things. Jokes are little lies. Nothing more than wonderful, funny, joyful tricks, constructed from language. Jimmy will be telling jokes to an adult paying audience who've got a good idea what's in store. And there's no point to the show, save for to make the audience laugh. Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo. Now you've been warned, enjoy the laughs.

Jimmy Carr has been a comedian for over a decade and a half. He's performed 10 sell-out tours, playing over 2,500 shows to more than 2 and a half million people. He's won the British Comedy Award for 'Best Live Stand-Up Tour', been nominated for the Perrier Award and in 2016 became the first UK comedian to record a special for US streaming behemoth Netflix. His television credits include over 20 series as host of panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats, 18 series of spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and 10 years presenting Channel 4's Big Fat Quiz Of The Year. He has also hosted three series of Roast Battle on Comedy Central UK and recorded his own Netflix panel show, The Fix, in 2019, with all episodes available to stream now.

The 'Terribly Funny' tour kicked off in May 2019 and will visit every corner of the UK and Ireland.

Tickets are on sale from 11am Monday 14 October 2019. Further information on Troubadour Theatres can be found at www.troubadourtheatres.com.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You