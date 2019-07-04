Jerwood DanceHouse, Ipswich Announces More 10th Anniversary Events

Jerwood DanceHouse, Ipswich announces 5 more celebratory events to mark its first 10 years starting from 29 August...

- Young Rural Retreat, a think tank for the dance leaders of the future

- Open House, taster classes, bite-size performances & free family activity

- Ten, a gala featuring some of the dance world's most acclaimed artists and choreographers

- Shine On, world premiere of Richard Alston's last work for his company

- Ten Sorry Tales, world premiere of a new show from Ballo Arthur Pita

Ipswich's Jerwood DanceHouse first opened its doors in 2009. Ten years later, it is nationally and internationally recognised for the quality of its dance programme, its exceptional commitment to dance artists and the dance experiences of all kinds that it offers to its audiences.



As part of the venue's 10th birthday celebrations, DanceEast Artistic Director and Chief Executive Brendan Keaney has curated a series of celebratory events which exemplify the venue's mission. The next five events are:



Young Rural Retreat 2019, 29 August to 1 September

In 2003, DanceEast conceived the now internationally recognised Rural Retreats, international think tanks looking at the future of dance. The first Retreat saw the largest ever gathering of dance directors from around the globe. In this anniversary year, it is turning its attention to the aspiring dance leaders of the future - creative and bold young people aged 18 to 23. The Retreat will be led by Christopher Hampson, Chief Executive and Artistic Director of Scottish Ballet, who has attended past retreats, and Catherine Cassidy, Director of Engagement at Scottish Ballet. Over four days, the participants will hear from leaders in and beyond dance and start to develop the leadership, management skills, and networks they will need to take the artform forward over the coming decades.



Open House Weekend, 7 September

Open House is a celebration of the past ten years and the start of Jerwood DanceHouse's next chapter. Throughout the day, there will be a mixture of taster classes suitable for all ages and abilities, including ballet, contemporary, musical theatre and hip hop, and a series of bitesize dance performances in the Studio Theatre. Alongside the dance activity there will be arts and crafts, face painting, storytelling and building tours.



Ten: The Gala, 14 September

Some of the UK's most exciting dance companies and artists - including Aakash Odedra Company, Company Wayne McGregor, English National Ballet, Russell Maliphant Company, Scottish Ballet and The Royal Ballet - come together for a fundraising gala to support Dance in Perpetuity, a new fund to enable DanceEast to continue delivering the highest quality of dance into the future.



Richard Alston Dance Company, Snape Maltings, 1 & 2 November - world premiere

Richard Alston gives the world premiere of Shine On, the last piece he will make for his own company which is due to close in 2020. Co-commissioned by Dance East, Snape Maltings and the John Ellerman Foundation, Shine On is set to Britten and Auden's song cycle On This Island. Performing the Britten will be soprano Katherine McIndoe and pianist Jason Ridgway. Ridgway also plays for Brahms Hungarian to Brahms' hugely popular piano pieces and this special programme also includes Voices and Light Footsteps, a new work set to glorious madrigals by Monteverdi, and Martin Lawrance's thrilling Detour danced to two contrasting percussion pieces by Akira Miyoshi and Michael Gordon.



Ballo Arthur Pita, Ten Sorry Tales, 13 to 17 December - world premiere

Ballo Arthur Pita performed at Jerwood DanceHouse's opening gala in 2009 and now brings the DanceHouse's 10th anniversary celebrations to an end with its new show. Beautifully eccentric and infused with gothic charm, Ten Sorry Tales is a collection of modern-day fables written by Mick Jackson, from the child who sleeps for fifteen years to the sinister sisters who prey on trespassers and the boy who brings butterflies back to life.



In this new commission by DanceEast and Sadler's Wells, Ten Sorry Tales reunites the critically acclaimed creative team behind Pita's award-winning Metamorphosis, The Little Match Girl and Stepmother/Stepfather.



Arthur Pita says: "Jerwood DanceHouse is a very special place for me. I'm hugely appreciative of the fantastic support we've received, right from the very start with our show God's Garden ten years ago. It is a wonderful place to grow; a safe environment where you can try out new ideas with incredible audiences who are open to new work. I'm excited about our new show Ten Sorry Tales and can't wait to return."





