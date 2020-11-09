Jeff Wayne's The THE WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Returns With 97 Dates

Tickets go on sale on 20 November 2020.

The multi award-winning Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience returns with a new production, featuring: live actors, virtual and augmented realities, 5D effects, plus the recorded voices of Moody Blues' Justin Hayward, Inglorious' Nathan James and Kaiser Chief's Ricky Wilson set to Jeff's multi-platinum selling double album.

Visitors will meet a colourful cast of characters as they visit the Royal Observatory, sneak into a deserted house, and escape London on a boat down the Thames, whilst trying to survive the Martian invaders.

Interactive holograms of Tom Brittney (Grantchester, Make Me Famous) and Anna-Marie Wayne (The War of the Worlds - Alive opposite Liam Neeson, and Audible's audio book opposite Michael Sheen) feature as George Herbert, The Journalist and Carrie, The Journalist's wife, and Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers, Les Miserables, and The War of The Worlds - Alive!), as Beth, Parson Nathaniel's wife, PLUS a live cast of 12 actors completing an unforgettable live experience.

Tickets go on sale on 20 November 2020 via TheWarofTheWorldsImmersive.com.

There is an exclusive presale from 18 November for registered users only. Fans must pre-register for presale via TheWarofTheWorldsImmersive.com prior to 16 November.

In 2019, composer/producer Jeff Wayne partnered with innovative digital entertainment company Layered Reality to re-imagine his Musical Work and produce what became, Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience.

Since its opening in May, 2019, it achieved widespread critical acclaim and won the prestigious TEA THEA Award, considered the "Oscars" of the Entertainment world for Outstanding Achievement in Connected Immersion and the Gold Winners for Best Innovation, Youth Travel Awards 2019.

ARE YOU UP FOR THE CHALLENGE?

With journalist George Herbert as your guide, he will take you through a feature-length plot of 24 scenes with the challenge of covering a full kilometer of movie sets, as you duck, dodge and slide your way through the 2-hour attack from the Martian forces.

And should you survive, you will have shared something unique, perilous and exhilarating with The Experience's team, celebrating your survival in our themed Steampunk bar/restaurant, The Spirit of Man, welcoming you with its own smoke-blowing green-eyed Martian Fighting Machine.

Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of the Worlds is the biggest-selling stand-alone double album of all time with over 16 million sales and two international hit singles - 'The Eve of The War' and 'Forever Autumn' all featured in the Experience. For over four decades, Jeff has showcased HG Wells' dark Victorian tale to listeners and audiences from around the world, while pushing technology to the limit both sonically and visually.

Originally released in June, 1978, 40 years after Orson Welles' infamous panic inducing Halloween night radio broadcast about a Martian invasion of New York. Today, the apocalyptic themes of Jeff's Musical Version of The War of The Worlds appear more relevant than ever.

SAFETY FIRST

To ensure our audiences safe enjoyment throughout the show, all our actors are newly trained to keep the groups at a safe distance, allowing our Guests to be at the heart of the action, experiencing first hand the fear and destruction wrought by the attack of the Martian forces.

FROM JEFF WAYNE

"My musical version of The War of The Worlds has now occupied a good part of my life, and I've been fortunate to see it grow in so many unexpected ways. TWOTW Experience is one of those, a different world of entertainment, led by a group of diversely talented people to bring this unusual production to life, since its opening in May 2019.

When the pandemic closed TWOTW Experience virtually over-night in March 2020, it was like so many others that instantly became threatened, with no real surety of when 'normal', or even close to 'normal', would return.

But during this long period, those at Layered Reality worked tirelessly to meet every criteria the government required to make our show "COVID-secure. I am very grateful for their fortitude and determination, to now know that The Martians Are Coming...back! And with our collective teams, we'll be returning with a new production that has pushed the levers of creatively even further.

No one would have believed!"

FROM CARRIE HOPE FLETCHER

"Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds is a huge Fletcher family favourite, I grew up listening to the double album and it holds huge personal significance to me. I am so thrilled to be returning in 'virtual reality' when the Immersive Experience reopens next year. The War of the Worlds: The Immersive Experience is both thrilling and exciting. Importantly, it offers an opportunity where audiences can connect with other human beings on a very personal level. That sense of bonding is what we all crave right now! 'The War of The Worlds' story is the perfect metaphor for COVID where in the face of apocalyptic forces, humanity wins. It's been a hugely tough time for the arts but we will return and stronger than ever before!"

FROM TOM BRITTNEY

"I'm so delighted that The War of The World's is opening back up next year, it's hugely positive news for the industry. COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the arts across the board but amid this horrific landscape there has been revolution and innovation. Technology has been at the forefront of recovery and Immersive Theatre stands out as a cultural artform that will bounce back quickly. It's an adaptable and agile medium.

I've never been part of an immersive theatre experience before especially something using VR technology and it's so innovative. What's unique about The War of the Worlds experience is that the audience is placed right at the heart of the action. With my VR character, journalist George Herbert as the guide, guests have realistic battles against the Martians, emerging two hours later having shared something unique, perilous and exhilarating with their team. Importantly, the experience has the ability to transport guests to a new place, providing the ultimate escape that everyone is craving."

FROM ANNA-MARIE WAYNE

"The Musical Version of The War of The Worlds has of course always been near and dear to my heart. It was hugely exciting to see the Immersive Experience come to life for the first time in the City of London back in 2019 and I was thrilled to be a part of this new and exciting incarnation. It was heart-breaking to see it close its doors in March 2020, along with so many other forms of live entertainment. I hope that its reopening will give everybody something to look forward to for next year."

A NEW WORLD ORDER OF ENTERTAINMENT

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) have the capacity to transport our Guests into a new world order of entertainment, and provide a true escape everyone has been craving since the first lockdown in March 2020, and showing how such technologies can bring the world closer together.

The popularity of Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience was immediate and became a Top 15 Night Out on TripAdvisor, and showed a shift in people's search for intimate, immersive experiences - a shift that the show's producers now believe will become permanent in live entertainment.

FROM LAYERED REALITY FOUNDER AND CEO ANDREW McGUINNESS

"This event is completely different because not only are you watching it, you're in it and that's incredibly powerful. People are going to discover something out of this crisis, and they're going to want to have new deeper experiences that stick with them, and they're going to want to experience them with others. This is a pivotal moment for interactive, immersive entertainment. "

COVID-19 SAFETY MEASURES

The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience is a COVID-secure venue. It has all the government approved safety measures - it's why we're GOOD TO GO approved.

To comply with the rule of six guests will be able to book up to six tickets with our COVID Booking Guarantee.

We will also be selling tickets in pairs until further notice and guests stay in pairs throughout the experience to aid social distancing. We've also temporarily reduced capacity to 8 people per timeslot.

For more details about the specific hygiene, health and safety measures we've introduced seeTheWarofTheWorldsImmersive.com/covid-19.

FLEXIBLE EXCHANGE POLICY & MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Every ticket comes with our COVID Booking Guarantee, so you can book with complete confidence. Our COVID Booking Guarantee lets you cancel your tickets anytime up until 5pm the day before your experience. If you cancel we'll email you a gift voucher so you can rebook when you're ready. If you can't make it due to coronavirus or COVID related restrictions and you don't want to rebook, we will refund your order in full. You just need to let us know before 5pm the day before your experience.

TheWarofTheWorldsImmersive.com

PRESALE TICKET INFORMATION

Before tickets go on sale on 20 November there will be an exclusive 48 hour presale from 18 November 2020 for registered users only. Fans must pre-register via TheWarofTheWorldsImmersive.com before 1pm on 16 November.

Registered users will receive a unique discount code to book tickets early in the presale and save up to £10 off tickets. Discount code worth £10 off orders over £180, or 5% off orders under £180 and expires 11:55pm 19 November. Discount tickets are subject to availability. Ts & Cs apply.

Fans can also earn rewards for referring friends. These include discounts for the Alcotraz Prison Cocktail Bar, ClueQuest escape room, HTC VIVE VR Headsets and The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience VIP Premium Tickets worth £1000.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets go on sale on 20 November 2020 via TheWarofTheWorldsImmersive.com

