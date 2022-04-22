Jason Kravits Brings OFF THE TOP! to New York and London in May

OFF the TOP! with Jason Kravits will play Birdland Theater on May 16th as well as The Crazy Coqs in London, May 27th-28th!

After sold-out shows in NYC last fall (and 2+ years after a star-studded week-long London residency) the award-winning, internationally acclaimed, completely improvised night of music and comedy returns to the Birdland Theater for one night only... and then moves on to London for two shows at The Crazy Coqs

The lights come up, the music starts, and Jason Kravits walks on stage with... nothing. No script, no songs, no story. Over the course of an exhilarating 75 minutes, he keeps you on the edge of your seat by using audience suggestions pulled from a fishbowl (e.g. "The last text you received," "Words to live by," etc.) to create an entire life story in song, with every bit of it- including every lyric and melody- made up by Jason on the spot! Backed by the most fearless band in the business, OFF the TOP! is music, comedy, improv, cabaret, and magic, all stirred together and poured into a one-man martini glass, creating a deliciously intoxicating cocktail of fun!

OFF the TOP! with Jason Kravits, at BIRDLAND, May16th at 8:30pm, and THE CRAZY COQS, May 27th & 28th at 7pm. Guest stars to be announced. Previous guest stars in the US have included Richard Kind, Nellie McKay, Norm Lewis, James Monroe Iglehart, Dan Finnerty, Tarik Davis, Christina Bianco, Angel Desai, Barrett Foa, Noah Weissberg, Jordan Gelber, Nicole Parker and Alex Gemignani. In the UK, guests have included Showstopper's Ruth Bratt and Sarah-Louise Young, Joe Stilgoe, Alan Cox, Mike McShane and Stephen Frost.

Jason Kravits has been a familiar face on stages and screens for over three decades. Perhaps best known for his long-running role as Richard Bay on ABC's The Practice, he has made appearances in over 50 television shows, including most recently Halston (alongside Ewan McGregor), The Undoing (with Nicole Kidman) and B Positive (with Annaleigh Ashford). He's also made notable appearances in The Kominsky Method, The Big Bang Theory, Why Women Kill, Dr. Death, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Kimmy Schmidt, 30 Rock and even the last episode of Friends. On Broadway, Kravits made a splash with his work in the hit musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone. He also appeared in Relatively Speaking, three original one-acts by Ethan Coen, Elaine May, and Woody Allen. Jason is the creator of the acclaimed web series Lords of the Playground, the parody musical, Harrison!, and the holiday stories The Kvetch and A Christmoose Story.

OFF the TOP! has played stages large and small for the past four years. From its humble beginnings at The Duplex Theater in New York, the show has played to crowds all around the world, including stops at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Feinstein's at Vitello's (LA), Boom Chicago (Amsterdam) and AMP by Strathmore (Washington, DC). In January 2020, the show ran for a week to sold-out crowds at Brasserie Zédel in London's West End, garnering 5-star reviews. In 2022, OFF the TOP! was nominated for a MAC award, and in 2017 the show won a Bistro Award for Best Musical Comedy.

OFF the TOP! at Birdland

WHEN: Mon., May 16th

TIME: 8:30 pm (Doors at 7:00 pm)

WHERE: Birdland Jazz Club 315 West 44th Street NY, NY 10036

HOW MUCH: $30

TIX: www,bit.ly/OFFMAY16

PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR ENTRY

OFF the TOP! at The Crazy Coqs