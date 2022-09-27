James Wilton Dance Returns To Leeds, Tuesday 11 October 

Award winning dance company, James Wilton Dance returns to Leeds this October with a new production, LORE, inspired by folk-lore and our human connection to nature. The Company will visit Leeds' Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre for one night only on Tuesday 11 October.

In LORE audiences can expect a folklore-inspired journey into a pagan world of gods, demons and humans, all embodied through the renowned otherworldly athleticism of James Wilton Dance's performers.

Inspired by the tales of our ancestors, LORE is about our connection to nature, the energy that flows from the ground, through our bodies and then back into the earth.

The show features a specially composed soundtrack by musician Michal Wojtas, who draws influence from Viking, Celtic and Slavic folk music and tells of ancient stories that bind humanity together.

James Wilton Dance have previously performed at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre four times, including their productions The Storm (2018), Leviathan (2016), Last Man Standing (2014).

Tickets for LORE at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, are on sale now and can be booked online at theatreleeds.com or by calling the Box Office on 0113 220 8008.

"We are thrilled to return to the Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre to premiere our latest production LORE. We have a great connection with audiences in Leeds and hope that this new work will be our most successful yet."

Standard tickets are priced at £22, limited £5 tickets are available to under 26 's and a 15% discount applies when booking three shows at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre.

This show is part of the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre's autumn 2022 season which also includes shows from, United Strings of Europe & Gandini Juggling Apollo Resurrected on the 3 November and Ballet Cymru's Dream on the 11 & 12 November.