Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

James Wilton Dance Returns To Leeds, Tuesday 11 October 

The Company will visit Leeds' Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre for one night only on Tuesday 11 October.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022  
James Wilton Dance Returns To Leeds, Tuesday 11 October 

Award winning dance company, James Wilton Dance returns to Leeds this October with a new production, LORE, inspired by folk-lore and our human connection to nature. The Company will visit Leeds' Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre for one night only on Tuesday 11 October.

In LORE audiences can expect a folklore-inspired journey into a pagan world of gods, demons and humans, all embodied through the renowned otherworldly athleticism of James Wilton Dance's performers.

Inspired by the tales of our ancestors, LORE is about our connection to nature, the energy that flows from the ground, through our bodies and then back into the earth.

The show features a specially composed soundtrack by musician Michal Wojtas, who draws influence from Viking, Celtic and Slavic folk music and tells of ancient stories that bind humanity together.

James Wilton Dance have previously performed at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre four times, including their productions The Storm (2018), Leviathan (2016), Last Man Standing (2014).

Tickets for LORE at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, are on sale now and can be booked online at theatreleeds.com or by calling the Box Office on 0113 220 8008.

"We are thrilled to return to the Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre to premiere our latest production LORE. We have a great connection with audiences in Leeds and hope that this new work will be our most successful yet."

Standard tickets are priced at £22, limited £5 tickets are available to under 26 's and a 15% discount applies when booking three shows at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre.

This show is part of the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre's autumn 2022 season which also includes shows from, United Strings of Europe & Gandini Juggling Apollo Resurrected on the 3 November and Ballet Cymru's Dream on the 11 & 12 November.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Ali Robertson Appointed Interim Executive Director at Leicester's Aakash Odedra CompanyAli Robertson Appointed Interim Executive Director at Leicester's Aakash Odedra Company
September 27, 2022

Leicester-based Aakash Odedra Company has appointed Ali Robertson as its Interim Executive Director.  
Lung Ha Theatre Company and Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh Present The World Premiere Of CASTLE LENNOXLung Ha Theatre Company and Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh Present The World Premiere Of CASTLE LENNOX
September 27, 2022

Award-winning Lung Ha Theatre Company are finally bringing Linda McLean's Castle Lennox to the stage. Originally due to premiere in May 2020, the play features songs by Michael John McCarthy and is co-produced with Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh.
UK Tour Announced For YOU BURY MEUK Tour Announced For YOU BURY ME
September 27, 2022

Paines Plough, The Women's Prize for Playwriting, 45North, The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and The Orange Tree Theatre, in association with Bristol Old Vic present Ahlam's play YOU BURY ME which will tour the UK next spring from the 24th February until 22nd April 2023. 
Tickets Go on Sale This Week For Creamfields North 2023Tickets Go on Sale This Week For Creamfields North 2023
September 27, 2022

Following a successful 70,000 capacity sell out show last month which saw the award-winning festival mark its 25-year anniversary, the mighty Creamfields returns to Cheshire in 2023 taking over August Bank Holiday weekend from 24th – 27th August and fans are being urged to sign up and set their alarms for 9am (BST) Thursday 29th September when tickets go on sale.  
Jürgen From Great British Bake Off Bakes London Philharmonic Orchestra A Birthday CakeJürgen From Great British Bake Off Bakes London Philharmonic Orchestra A Birthday Cake
September 27, 2022

Great British Bake Off Semi-Finalist 2021 and London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) fan Jürgen Krauss is baking the Orchestra a cake to celebrate its 90th birthday. The trombone player lives in Brighton and enjoys attending LPO concerts at Brighton Dome, where the Orchestra has a residency.