Jake Quickenden Joins Parr Hall BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto Cast

There will be two stars for Parr Hall's January family-friendly production of Beauty and the Beast in partnership with Tony Peers Ltd.

Heading up the bill will be singer, actor and TV personality Jake Quickenden as the ruthless hunter Gaston while The Chase's Anne Hegerty is returning by popular demand as Fairy Rose.

Jake first rose to prominence as a contestant on ITV's The X Factor. Following his departure in 2014, he was immediately whisked off to the jungle for I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! where he finished as runner-up.

Since then, Jake has become a regular fixture on our screens. Most recently, Jake was a contestant on BBC1's Celebrity Masterchef and among his many highlights was winning Dancing On Ice in 2018 with skating partner Vanessa Bauer.

He said: "I can't wait to thrill you all with the antics of Gaston in this production of Beauty and the Beast at the Parr Hall in Warrington in January. Do come along, it's a great way to have fun, let your hair down and enjoy the festive season with your loved ones."

Meanwhile, families couldn't get enough of Anne's fairy godmother vibes in Cinderella at the beginning of this year, and Anne equally loved the warm reception she received in Warrington – so she will be sprinkling just a little more magic in 2026.

The professional quizzer, TV personality and fellow I'm A Celebrity contestant added: “I can't wait to be back with Tony Peers and the crew in Beauty and the Beast. The audience are so appreciative, and the Parr Hall team make us feel really welcome!”

Also returning in a starring role is Charlotte Buxton as Belle after previously playing Cinderella at Parr Hall while former Ugly Sister Matt McInnes will be swapping his glad rags for the dual role of Beast/Prince.

Parr Hall favourite, magician and entertainer Daniel Dean as well as Mervyn Francis and Katie Buttner complete the main cast.

Full of chaos, calamity, traditional slapstick humour and sing-along songs, Tony Peers pantos have been entertaining audiences of all ages for decades.