JUST MY IMAGINATION, Celebrating the Music Of The Temptations, Will Embark on Spring 2024 UK Theatre Tour

Get ready to dance, sing, and groove to the timeless hits of Motown legends The Temptations, as Just My Imagination- the ultimate celebration of one of the most acclaimed bands in popular music history - will be coming to theatres across the UK next Spring.

The show takes theatregoers back to the heyday of the group and will travel to venues across the UK in 2024, bringing all of The Temptations' ubiquitous hits - including 'Get Ready', 'My Girl', 'Just My Imagination', and 'Papa Was a Rollin' Stone' - to the stage.

'Just My Imagination' celebrates a concert that never was - taking in the 'Classic Five' era of the band which featured David Ruffin, Otis Williams, Eddie Kendricks, Melvin Franklin and Paul Williams, and saw them score their first hit 'The Way You Do the Things You Do'.

From here, the show goes on to celebrate the timeless tracks from throughout the band's history. This original production is inspired by the pace and energy of the hit Broadway show 'Ain't Too Proud' which earned a phenomenal 12 Tony nominations in 2019.

Featuring a cast of dynamic West End performers and some of the UK's most talented musicians, 'Just My Imagination' brings a fresh, exhilarating, and incomparable night of sing along, dance along magic to theatres throughout the UK in March and April 2024.

Show producer Mark Halliday says, "By packing in all The Temptations' million-selling hits, 'Just My Imagination' is a real feel-good treat for theatregoers".

"The Temptations are named as the No 1 band in the history of rhythm and blues by Billboard Magazine for good reason," says Mark. "Our job is to ensure that this production truly does justice to their incredible repertoire."

Tour Dates:

Sunday 3 March Blackpool Opera House

Monday 4 March York Opera House

Wednesday 13 March Bath Forum

Thursday 14 March Basingstoke Anvil

Sunday 17 March Birmingham Symphony Hall

Saturday 23 March Leicester De Montfort Hall

Sunday 24 March Manchester Opera House

Sunday 31 March Stoke Regent Theatre

Thursday 11 April Cardiff Millennium Centre

Friday 12 April Cambridge Corn Exchange




Recommended For You