JUST CALL ME AL Comes to the Jack Studio Theatre

Just Call Me Al is presented by Lewisham Girl Productions Tuesday 5 - Saturday 16 April 2022 at 7.30pm.

Kathleen loved to write.

Well, she did until Al came to stay.

Kathleen has Alzheimer's Disease.

Miranda, her eldest child, is struggling. Carla, her middle child, is trying her best. Alex, her youngest, is not sure of anything anymore. Every day their mother is becoming more and more out of their reach.

Do their memories still count if their mother can no longer share them? And will Al succeed in tearing them apart or can it bring them closer?

Just Call Me Al follows the journey of one family facing the impact of this disease. Told with courage, humour and compassion, it is a story of love, loss and the ability to endure.

She is still here. We have a lot left of her.

We can still hold her hand and make her laugh.

Venue: Brockley Jack Studio Theatre, 410 Brockley Road, London, SE4 2DH

Box office: www.brockleyjack.co.uk or 0333 666 3366 (£1.80 fee for phone bookings only)

Dates: Tuesday 5 - Saturday 16 April at 7.30pm.

Tickets: £16, £14 conc., 16+

Running time: Two Hours

Contact: Karl Swinyard admin@brockleyjack.co.uk