JUDY & LIZA Will Be Performed at Brighton Fringe Audiences as Part of a New UK Tour

The acclaimed Judy & Liza will bring the real-life story of mother and daughter stars Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli to audiences at the famous Brighton Fringe this summer.

The sensational production, starring West End stars Emma Dears and Helen Sheals, will be staged at The Warren: The McElderry on Brighton's famous waterfront from Sunday 6 June to Tuesday 8 June.

It tells the turbulent tale of two of Hollywood's biggest female stars, set against the backdrop of their infamous 1964 London Palladium concert.

The Brighton dates are part of a new UK tour to mark the 10th anniversary of the dazzling show, which opens next Wednesday 19 May at the Swan Theatre in Worcester.

The tour, one of the first to be confirmed for indoor venues after the easing of lockdown restrictions, will also visit Leeds, Chesterfield, Lytham St Annes, New Brighton, Coventry, Clwyd, and Lichfield throughout May and June.

And two additional shows at London's Above the Stag are confirmed for Sunday 11 July after the original dates at the venue sold out within days of going on sale.

The show is one of the first to tour the UK post lockdown. Social distancing and any further required measures will be in place to ensure Covid-secure environments for audience safety.

It will also tour in October, with dates to be announced soon.

Judy & Liza is produced by Bill Elms Productions and On Song Productions and created and written by West End performer Emma Dears who appears as Liza Minnelli. Francis Goodhand is musical director.

Emma performs alongside Helen Sheals, who plays Judy Garland. Together they deliver timeless classics with uncanny resemblance of Judy and Liza, bursting with their unrivalled and elusive star quality.

Audiences are taken on an emotional rollercoaster journey as they discover the uncanny parallels between some of Judy and Liza's most iconic songs and their own personal lives.

The show features performances of iconic songs including Cabaret, Maybe This Time, Over The Rainbow, The Man That Got Away, The Trolley Song, and Together Wherever We Go.

Liverpool-born actress Emma Dears self-penned the musical biopic to critical acclaim. Emma's acting career began at the age of nine when she toured the UK in the title role of Annie. She later headed to London to join the Italia Conti Academy for Performing Arts, however she left before completing the course as she was offered a part in the tour of Les Miserables performing in Dublin and Edinburgh. Emma's West End roles have included Les Miserables, Miss Saigon, and Oliver. Television roles include Emmerdale, Nice Guy Eddie, Shameless, Hollyoaks, Brookside, and Second Coming.

Helen Sheals is widely known for her roles in Coronation Street and Downton Abbey. However, Helen is no stranger to portraying Judy Garland having previously played the title role in the West End musical Judy! at The Arts Theatre in London. Her extensive theatre roles have included Mistress Quickly in Merry Wives and Goneril in King Lear for Northern Broadsides, directed by Sir Jonathan Miller; Mari Hoff in The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (Hull Truck and UK Tour); and Shirley Valentine. Helen's TV credits include Brookside, Meterosexuality, Family Affairs, Last Tango in Halifax, Silent Witness, Holby City, Casualty, Doctors, Dalziel and Pascoe, and Mrs Wigan in three seasons of Downton Abbey.

Producer Bill Elms said: "I'm really delighted that Brighton Fringe audiences are going to have the chance to see this fantastic show as part of its 10th anniversary tour.

"The response to news that Judy & Liza is going on the road has been amazing, with the original London dates being sold out very quickly. I'm very pleased we've been able to add new shows in the same venue so that even more people can catch what is a wonderful production.

"For many of the theatres we visit, this will be their first show of the year coming out of lockdown. We can promise audiences a safe and very memorable experience as they rediscover the joy of live entertainment through this captivating show."

Writer and actress Emma Dears added: "As performers we crave being in front of a live audience - seeing, hearing and feeling their reactions, so this week's confirmation that venues can reopen their doors from May 17 is fantastic.

"The show is full of love, heartache, and passion, and Helen and I have worked tirelessly to make sure we get every tiny detail just right."

To find out more visit www.judyandliza.co.uk.