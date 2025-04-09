Italian Artist Daniele Bongiovanni To Expand His 'Aesthetica' Cycle In London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Italian painter Daniele Bongiovanni is set to return to London to further develop his renowned cycle centered on aesthetic philosophy. The project, titled "Aesthetica", has over time transcended both geographical and conceptual boundaries, earning a place in prestigious museums and institutions worldwide, including the Venice Art Biennale, MACRO Museum of Rome, and the Rothko Museum of Daugavpils in Latvia, where one of his paintings related to this theme has been acquired for the permanent collection.

At the core of this cycle lies the transformation of everyday experience into pure perception. The artist has always sought to eliminate the distance between what is seen and what is perceived, challenging the fast pace and superficiality of contemporary life. His works function as genuine tools of contemplation, designed to stimulate a more cultured reading of reality and its inner dimensions.

Throughout 2025, Bongiovanni, who has long been active between Italy and the United States, will be working in London on a new phase of the project, adding a further chapter to a narrative that has already unfolded in studios across several Italian cities, including Milan, Palermo, and Turin, as well as abroad in locations such as Falkirk in Scotland, Lugano, and New York. The British capital, where the artist has previously exhibited at venues such as the Italian Embassy in London and the Being Human Festival, offers a fertile and familiar environment for continuing this exploration.

In 2021, the artist paid tribute to London with the diptych "De London 2", a work that presents a symbolic and ethereal vision of the city. Far from conventional representations, the painting evokes a London filtered through memory, and it will now serve as a reference point for the new developments in the cycle.

This new London phase of the series is expected to mark a moment of significant expansion. Through these upcoming works, the Italian painter will continue to delve into the relationship between nature, in all its forms, and its aesthetic perception, employing a virtuosic painterly language that ranges from sublimated landscapes to anatomical details, as well as preparatory drawings that underscore the centrality of technical process in his practice.

Daniele Bongiovanni is a painter and professor of Fine Arts. He has long collaborated with the U.S.-based research organization IVLA, where he also served as a Member of the Board of Directors. His work has been exhibited in hundreds of international events, including multiple editions of the aforementioned Venice Biennale, as well as other biennials in Greece, Lithuania, and Spain, and at the Bangkok Design Week, among others.

