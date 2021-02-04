Iris Theatre Announce Seed Commission Scheme For 2021

Paul-Ryan Carberry, Artistic Director of Iris Theatre, today announces Seed Commission Scheme for 2021, a program supporting five early-career artists or companies to develop and present a piece of work as part of Iris Theatre's Outdoor Summer Festival 2021, which runs in the heart of Covent Garden, June - August 2021. Full dates and programme to be announced in due course.

Five artists will be selected, with each receiving a fee of £1000 towards the cost of developing their work. In addition, they will also receive technical, marketing and creative support from Iris Theatre as they develop their work, culminating in a one-week outdoor run in Summer 2021, with the artist receiving 50% of the box office revenue.

Paul-Ryan Carberry, Artistic Director and Charlotte Lund, Executive Director of Iris Theatre said today, "Iris Theatre strives to be a home for early-career artists as they begin their journey in the performing arts industry. With the challenges of the past year, providing support and opportunities for artists feels all the more important and so, we are delighted that through our Seed Commission Scheme, successful applicants will develop a piece of work to present as part of our Outdoor Summer Festival this year. As a company we have a long and successful history of innovative, outdoor performance, and we are so excited to share the full programme for Iris Theatre's Outdoor Summer Festival 2021 soon!"

Iris Theatre's Seed Commission Scheme is open to all early-career artists and companies developing a piece of narrative work that has not yet received a full production and can thrive in an outdoor space.

Applications open Thursday 4 February at 10am until Monday 15 March 2021 at 6pm. Applicants will receive notification by 21 March, and if successful, invited for a meeting w/c 22 March.

For further information and details on how to apply please visit: iristheatre.com