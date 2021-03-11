Interactive Online Murder Mystery WHODUNNIT AT THE COLISEUM? Announced

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Part promenade theatre production and part digital Cluedo, Whodunnit at the Coliseum? puts viewers in the centre of the action as they attempt to find a killer amongst the theatre's audience and staff.

The production takes place digitally via a bespoke website, offering people the opportunity to return to the theatre for the first time since March 2020 without physically leaving their homes. Action takes place all around the Oldham Coliseum building taking viewers to familiar spaces including the bar and the foyer, plus rarely seen backstage areas.

It's 1954 and you've just arrived at Oldham Coliseum for the opening night of Shakespeare's Macbe...The Scottish Play. Moments before curtain up, Front of House Manager Edward Fitch is found... dead! Everyone is a suspect - and it's up to you to figure out whodunnit.

Some say this particular play is cursed, and we're inclined to agree... after all, there was also that accidental stabbing in '47*...

With '50s inspired musical numbers and video game-esque interactivity Whodunnit at the Coliseum? fuses nostalgia with modernity to create a production the likes of which the historic theatre has never seen before.

Whodunnit at the Coliseum? runs from Friday 9 - Sunday 25 April 2021. Visit www.coliseum.org.uk to book

This production is supported using public funding by Arts Council England.