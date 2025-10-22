Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens Will Lead ERIC AND ERN at Curve, Leicester

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From the Olivier nominated duo behind the hugely celebrated critically acclaimed West End hit Eric & Little Ern, comes Eric and Ern starring Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens playing Curve, Leicester, for a limited run from 6 - 17 January 2026.

Eric and Ern is delighted to come to Curve to celebrate the remarkable Morecambe and Wise centenary - Ernie would have celebrated his 100th birthday this year, with Eric’s to follow in May. So, an even better reason to join together and re-kindle the memories.

Eric and Ern reminds us of those times when whole families would huddle around the telly to watch their fantastic Christmas specials. Audiences will feel like they’ve experienced the real thing and been taken back to a world of sunshine and laughter.

From Greig’s Piano Concerto to Mr Memory, “Arsenal!”, Eric and Ern is a show full of Morecambe and Wise’s most loved routines, songs and sketches - and of course a musical guest.

Ian Ashpitel said: “It’s an absolute pleasure and a privilege to portray one half of the country’s most loved and iconic comedy double acts of all time. For a couple of hours each night we get to share with the audience the joy of recreating some of the most famous comedy sketches, songs and routines ever seen on British television. The more they know what’s coming, the harder they laugh. Morecambe and Wise were simply the best.”

Jonty Stephens said: “I am thrilled to be bringing Eric and Ern back to Curve with Ian for this special centenary celebration. I have performed many times in Leicester, both when I started acting at the Haymarket Theatre, and later with Eric and Ern at Curve and De Montfort Hall. I’m looking forward to sharing the sunshine and laughter with the Curve audiences.”

Gary Morecambe, the son of Eric Morecambe, said: “It feels wonderful that there is still such great interest in Morecambe and Wise. Eric and Ernie are forever young on tv, so to imagine them now coming up to their 100th birthdays is extraordinary. It makes it even more exciting that Jonty and Ian are out there perpetuating them from their heyday. It’s like they are always young. It’s that feeling which I love and that’s being kept alive by Eric and Ern. I can’t think of a more fitting way to celebrate their special centenary than through this wonderful show.”

The production coming to Curve is directed and choreographed by Nicola Keen, as a brilliant homage, crammed full of renditions of those famous comedy sketches, and hits all the right notes! Suitable for all the family from 8 to 80.

Eric and Ern is created by Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens based on the writing of Eddie Braben. It is presented by Martin Clarkson and The Production Garden in association with Cube Room Productions.