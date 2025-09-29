INDIA BLOG Launches London Development With Showcase At Bush Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed Korean play India Blog will take its next steps towards internationalisation with a London showcase on Monday 20 October 2025 at 4:00pm at the Bush Theatre, Shepherd's Bush. This marks the official start of a two-year cross-cultural development project bringing together Korean and British theatre artists.

First premiered in Korea, India Blog has enjoyed enduring popularity with audiences for its unique "travelogue" structure. Blending storytelling, humour, music, and vivid visuals, the play invites spectators to share in the journey of two travellers across India - through chai, bustling streets, desert skies, and whispered conversations with absent lovers. The piece transforms travel into an emotional exploration of release, memory, and healing.

The London showcase will feature Sun-Hee Park (Playwright & Director, India Blog), working alongside Arista Abbabatulla (Associate Director, intercultural theatre specialist) and Grace Waga Gleve (Dramaturg, Women's Prize for Playwriting; University of Cambridge). Actor Seok-Ho Jeon (Actor, Squid Game Season 2 & 3, Netflix) joins the cast in a central role. Casting for additional London-based performers will be announced shortly.

This October residency will also deepen localisation work, building on a first round of dramaturgy led by Daniel Kettle (Dramaturg, Punchdrunk) earlier this year. Actors and creatives will refine the English-language script in rehearsal, exploring how the play resonates with British audiences while retaining its Korean identity.

The London development is jointly produced by In-Su Yoo (Producer, Yeonwoo Stage, Korea), Jun-young Kim (Producer, ILOVESTAGE, UK Correspondent for Korean Theatre Review), and start-up ticketing platform TogeTix, with Bush Theatre as a key partner under consideration for future co-production.

"This London development is not simply a translation or transfer but a reimagining of the play in collaboration with local artists, tailored to the cultural context of the UK. The goal is to confirm the global potential of India Blog," says In-Su Yoo (Producer, Yeonwoo Stage).

The project will also be observed by new work and artistic teams from leading UK venues including the National Theatre (New Work Department), Theatre503, and Finborough Theatre, making it a potential model for the internationalisation of Korean new writing.