Homecoming: A New Theatre Festival Announces Lineup

Homecoming: A New Theatre Festival will take place 10 – 14 November, 2020.

Award-winning genre explorers Encompass Productions return to the White Bear Theatre with HOMECOMING: A NEW THEATRE FESTIVAL, hosting five world premieres. A celebration of theatre returning to its true home - the stage - Homecoming features new work from a wide array of London's very best theatre companies and award-winning talent:

TUES 10 NOV: TOO CLOSE TO THE BONE by Louisiana & Splutter Theatre companies

A riveting psychological comedy-thriller, or perhaps a tale of survival and the meaning of justice? Or a reunion of sorts but what are they hiding? Are they hiding anything? Theatre companies Louisiana and Splutter Theatre finally come together for the long-awaited debut collaboration that nobody asked for: Too Close to The Bone. Combining Splutter's hefty experience of horror and Louisiana's love of dad jokes to create a darkly absurdist world of unhinged characters they'll try their best to play. It's not to be missed!

** WINNER: Origins Award at Vaults 2019 - Outstanding New Work

THUR 12 NOV: Metamorph Theatre presents SCAB by Luke Stapleton

Set in a coastal town in the north of England, Scab explores the themes of trauma, family and loneliness through the story of an alienated young man's fateful encounter with a stranger. Walking home after a night shift, a young man reluctantly performs an act of goodwill for an older man lying injured outside a pub. What begins as a comedic commentary on social responsibility develops into an exploration of loneliness, trauma and family as the young man embarks on a journey into the hidden depths of the older man's life. To what extent can we delve into the lives of others?

FRI 13 NOV: STILL WATER by Hannah Kennedy

Presented by multi-award-winning theatre company Tramp

If time stood still, who would you spend eternity searching for? Hannah Kennedy's debut full-length play is a funny, surreal, and heart-wrenching sci-fi fable about time, love .. and plumbing. STILL WATER will star Lizzie Aaryn-Stanton (Book of Monsters - Feature Film, Doctors - BBC, Confessional by Tennessee Williams - Southwark Playhouse).

Directed by Offie-nominee Jack Silver (Confessional by Tennessee Williams - Southwark

Playhouse, Blow - Vault Festival) and presented by multi-award-winning theatre company Tramp (Angry by Philip Ridley - Southwark Playhouse, The Beast Will Rise - Online, The Sweet Science - Edinburgh Fringe)

Tramp was founded in 2014 specialises in powerful, accessible work. Their semi-immersive Offie-nominated production of Tennessee Williams' Confessional, restaged in a pub in Southend, ('A mini-masterpiece of theatre' a??a??a??a?? The Stage) broke the box office record when it transferred to Southwark Playhouse. 2020's Blow: A Deaf Girls Fight was a finalist for the Charlie Harthil Award and nominated for a Vault Festival Origin Award. The Beast Will Rise, a series of 15 Philip Ridley world premieres produced in lockdown had over 20,000 views online and great reviews.

SAT 14 NOV: BARE ESSENTIALS: HOMECOMING

New writing from award-winning Encompass Productions

The Homecoming festival culminates with the triumphant return of Bare Essentials, the UK's longest-running and best-reviewed independent new writing night, fresh from its award-winning*, critically acclaimed online run. Returning to the White Bear Theatre, Homecoming festival creators Encompass Productions (Chummy, Stasis), will stage short plays by established and emerging international playwrights, presenting dynamic new theatre at its most elemental.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You