Helen Flanagan and Jason Durr Will Lead CLUEDO 2 at Theatre Royal Brighton

Helen Flanagan - known to millions as Rosie Webster in Coronation Street - will make her theatrical stage debut as Miss Scarlett in the world premiere UK tour of Cluedo 2. Starring alongside Helen will be leading West End actor and TV favourite Jason Durr, who stars as Colonel Mustard. Most recently seen as David Hide in BBC One’s Casualty, (a role he played for seven years from 2016), audiences will also recognise Jason from his numerous other roles, including the motorbike riding policeman Mike Bradley from ITV’s hugely popular series, Heartbeat.

Following the huge success of the critically acclaimed original play, Cluedo is back on stage next spring with a brand new comedy mystery, written by BAFTA Award winning writers Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, (Birds of a Feather, Dreamboats and Petticoats) and directed by Mark Bell (The Play That Goes Wrong). Based on the classic Hasbro boardgame, which celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2024, the five month UK tour marks the world premiere of Cluedo 2 – The Next Chapter, which kicks off at Richmond Theatre on 29 February and visits theatres across the UK until July 2024 including Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 19 to Saturday 23 March.

Jason Durr said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of Cluedo 2 as Colonel Mustard. I was a huge fan of the Cluedo board game as a child and the Colonel is such a great character. I am looking forward to bringing laughter and this ultimate whodunnit to audiences across the UK in its 75th anniversary year.”

Helen Flanagan said: “I’ve long been looking for the right theatre role for ages and I’m so excited to be making my stage acting debut in the iconic role of Miss Scarlett. It could not be more perfect! Cluedo 2 is going to be so much fun and I am thrilled to be working alongside such a great actor as Jason. I can’t wait to begin rehearsals in the New Year, and, of course, wear the famous red dress!”

Cluedo 2 is an original new story set in the swinging 60s, penned by one of the UK’s most successful TV and stage writing duos, Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran’s numerous credits include much loved series such as Birds of a Feather, Goodnight Sweetheart, The New Statesman, Shine on Harvey Moon and, for the stage, the musical franchise Dreamboats and Petticoats.

Olivier award winning director Mark Bell, who directed the original Cluedo play in the UK and the worldwide phenomenon, The Play That Goes Wrong, as well as A Comedy About a Bank Robbery in the West End, brings the action of this hilarious whodunnit to life.

As the bodies pile up, our colourful characters - The Honourable Mrs Emerald Peacock, Colonel Eugene Mustard, ‘Professor’ Alex Plum, Miss Annabel Scarlett, ‘The Reverend’ Hal Green and the housekeeper Mrs White - move from room to room trying to escape the murderer and survive the night. Cluedo 2, will keep audiences guessing right up to the final moments, and budding detectives of all ages, from 8 to 80 and beyond, can watch for the clues and unravel the secrets, as they try to work out whodunnit… with what… and where!

Cluedo 2 is produced by JAS Theatricals, Gabriel Creative Partners, The Araca Group and Lively McCabe Entertainment. Cluedo on stage is based on the Hasbro board game and the Paramount Pictures motion picture, Clue.

Cluedo 2 – The Next Chapter plays Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 19 to Saturday 23 March 2024. Tickets are on sale at ATGTickets.com/Brighton.