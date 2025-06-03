Hamza Yassin Brings MY LIFE BEHIND THE LENS to Parr Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A wildlife presenter turned Strictly Come Dancing champion will be sharing tales from his filming expeditions across the globe when he visits Warrington next year.

Hamza Yassin’s first UK-wide theatre tour, My Life Behind the Lens, reaches Parr Hall on 3 February, 2026.

The 35-year-old, who is often touted as ‘the next David Attenborough’, aims to share his infectious sense of wonder and most precious memories both in his life and in nature.

This unique live experience will offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Hamza life and work and his career journey from cameraman to one of Britain’s most beloved natural history storytellers.

He will also share his perspective on how the natural wonders of the world can be just the tonic for life’s hectic pace.

Hamza said: “My mission is to get people outside and experience the wonder of the natural world. Immersing yourself in nature is an effective antidote to the anxieties of modern life.”

Known for his warmth, charisma and encyclopaedic knowledge on wildlife and conservation, Hamza is one of the presenters of BBC’s Animal Park and a guest presenter on Countryfile.

While for young viewers he's known as Ranger Hamza, presenting CBeebies' Let’s Go For A Walk and Ranger Hamza’s Eco Quest.

But he was also introduced to a whole new audience when he won Strictly in 2022 with partner Jowita Przystal.

Hamza Yassin’s My Life Behind the Lens comes to Parr Hall on Tuesday, 3 February, 2026, and tickets are available now. Call Box Office on 01925 442345 or visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org/whats-on/hamza-yassin-my-life-behind-the-lens-2

Comments

Best Revival of a Musical - Live Standings Sunset Boulevard - 36% Gypsy - 23% Floyd Collins - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds