Hampstead Theatre's 60th Anniversary Production Of THE DUMB WAITER Announces Date Changes

Hampstead Theatre's 60th anniversary production of The Dumb Waiter will now run from 3 December 2020 until 16 January 2021.

Acclaimed stage and screen actors Alec Newman and Shane Zaza will play the roles of Ben and Gus, respectively, in this 60th anniversary production directed by Alice Hamilton, originally programmed for spring. She is joined by designer James Perkins, with lighting design by James Whiteside and Composition and Sound Design by Giles Thomas.

The Dumb Waiter first premiered as part of Hampstead Theatre's inaugural season in 1960 directed by Hampstead's founder James Roose-Evans.

Alec Newman has appeared in many critically acclaimed television shows, films and stage productions over the years. Recent TV credits include the award-winning BBC period drama Call the Midwife (2020) and psychological thriller TV series Eullenia (2020). His credits at Hampstead Theatre include Tom Stoppard's Hapgood (2015/16), Andrew Keatley's Alligators (2016, 2017) and Terry Johnson's production of Uncle Vanya (2019).

Shane Zaza is known to television audiences for his roles in BBC dramas Happy Valley (2014) and Press (2018); American drama Will (2017) and Netflix's Black Mirror (2016). Recent theatre credits include Europe at Donmar Warehouse (2019), Dear Elizabeth at Gate Theatre (2019) and Frankenstein at Royal Exchange Theatre (2018). The Dumb Waiter marks Zaza's debut at Hampstead Theatre.

