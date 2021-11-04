Hampstead Theatre Announces Full Cast and Creative Team For Alan Plater's PEGGY FOR YOU

Hampstead Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for Alan Plater's raucously funny Peggy For You, directed by Richard Wilson and starring Tamsin Greig in the title role, from 10 December until 29 January 2022.

Greig will be joined in the cast by Josh Finan (The Responder, BBC One; Shook, Papatango Theatre Co - Southwark Playhouse/UK tour), Trevor Fox (My Brilliant Friend, National Theatre; The Jungle, New York/San Francisco/Playhouse Theatre/Young Vic), Danusia Samal (Maryland, Royal Court; The Great, Hula) and Jos Vantyler (King Lear, Old Vic; Love's Labour's Lost, Shakespeare's Globe) in this Olivier-nominated play, which received its world premiere at Hampstead Theatre in 1999.

Wilson will be joined by designer, James Cotterill; lighting designer, Johanna Town; sound designer, Tingying Dong; casting director, Robert Sterne CDG and associate director, Dadiow Lin.

'If any of my clients is rich, it's entirely by accident.'



Agents are not supposed to be more famous than their clients - unless, of course, you are the formidable, outrageous and hilarious Peggy Ramsay...

Peggy For You is based on the life of Alan Plater's former agent, the legendary Peggy Ramsay. It received its world premiere at Hampstead Theatre in 1999 and was Olivier nominated for Best New Comedy (2001). Plater's raucously funny play is peopled with characters who fall under the spell of this unlikely heroine, who believed infinitely more in art than she did in money - or in good manners.

Alan Plater wrote extensively for the stage, screen and radio from the 1960s to the 2000s. Starting out on the seminal police drama Z Cars, his 200+ full length TV dramas include The

Beiderbecke Trilogy and the BAFTA winning A Very British Coup.

Richard Wilson will be directing his sixth Hampstead production, Previous work includes Terry Johnson's Imagine Drowning (1991), Simon Burke's The Lodger (1994) and Antony Sher's Primo, which transferred from The National Theatre in 2005. A former Associate of The Royal Court Theatre, Wilson directed many new plays there including Mr Kolpert (2000), The Woman Before (2005) and Rainbow Kiss (2006).

Tamsin Greig will star as the legend that held complete sway over the theatre world in a career that spanned thirty years. The Olivier Award-winning actress makes a highly anticipated return to Hampstead following Tony Kushner's The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures in 2016 and William Boyd's Longing (2014). Recent stage credits include Twelfth Night (National Theatre) and Labour of Love (West End). Screen credits include Friday Night Dinner, Episodes and Green Wing.

Hampstead Theatre is currently staging the astonishing Pulitzer Prize-winning play 'night, Mother by Marsha Norman. Featuring Stockard Channing and Rebecca Night, with direction by the theatre's Artistic Director, Roxana Silbert, 'night, Mother is running until 4 December 2021.

The world premiere of little scratch, by Rebecca Watson, in an adaptation by Miriam Battye, directed by Katie Mitchell, will be staged at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs from 5 November until 11 December. little scratch is a fearless and exhilarating account of a woman's consciousness over the course of 24 hours, with sound score by Melanie Wilson, featuring Morónka??́ Akina??lá, Eleanor Henderson, Eve Ponsonby and Ragevan Vasan.

