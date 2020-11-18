HOW TO LIVE A JELLICLE LIFE: LIFE LESSONS FROM THE 2019 HIT MOVIE 'CATS' Is Back at the Lion and Unicorn Theatre

After a 5-star sold out run in October, "how to live a jellicle life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical 'cats'" is back her at the Lion and Unicorn to makes sure we all get a jellicle Christmas.

A show that provides a jellicle discussion about the jellicle aspects of the jellicle cats in 'Cats' and how you can apply them to your life in order to make it truly jellicle. Expect jellicle laughs, jellicle dance and a very jellicle PowerPoint presentation.

Following the success of "Awkward Conversations With Animals I've F*cked" (Underbelly Edinburgh 2018, King's Head Theatre + National Tour 2019) Awkward Productions have returned with yet another show about... sexy animals.

A one man comedic parody that celebrates one of the biggest cinematic flops of recent years. Come along for a silly, ridiculous, very queer and unquestionably jellicle time.

A new show by Linus Karp

15-19th December - the Lion and Unicorn Theatre: www.thelionandunicorntheatre.com for tickets.

