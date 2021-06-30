HOTTER and FITTER to Return to Soho Theatre

Following sold out runs at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Soho Theatre, Hotter Project and Ellie Keel Productions today announced the return of HOTTER and FITTER, to Soho Theatre. The critically acclaimed productions, created and performed by Mary Higgins and Ell Potter, will run as a double bill at 7.30pm (FITTER) and 9.30pm (HOTTER), opening on 27 July, with previews from26 July, and running until 6 August 2021.

Back due to popular demand, HOTTER and FITTER return to Soho Theatre this summer for a limited run. Based on verbatim interviews, Higgins and Potter explore the messiness and gritty truths of all things gender and sexuality, culminating in two weeks of joyful celebration and truths.



After over a year away from the stage, Higgins and Potter bring back these shows with new twists and developments. FITTER in particular, will prove to be a very different show from its debut in 2019. True to form, Higgins and Potter will be delivering the most up-to-date confessional chaos that they can muster.

FITTER

Created and performed by Mary Higgins and Ell Potter

Directed by Jessica Edwards with Mary Higgins and Ell Potter

Designed by Rūta Irbite; Sound Design and Composition by Tom Foskett-Barnes

A rugby ball's soft, a hockey stick's hard, what does that make me?' - Boy, 12

Hello, we're Ell and Mary.

We're ex-girlfriends and bisexuals and we're a bit bummed out by boys.

Three years ago we interviewed women and non-binary people aged 11 to 97 for our five-star sell-out show HOTTER. We didn't interview men. We just didn't want to. Because men are trash, right?

Wrong. Well, sometimes wrong. We asked men and boys aged 8 to 102 about what makes them hard.

This is a show about what we learned: about strength, fitting in, feeling yourself, and arseholes. Through singing, dancing, and f*cking around in crap drag, Ell and Mary write a love letter to masculinity which they are forever tearing up and taping back together again.

HOTTER

Created and performed by Mary Higgins and Ell Potter

Directed by Jessica Edwards with Mary Higgins and Ell Potter; Designed by Rūta Irbite

What is the sweatiest you've ever been?

When was the hottest you've ever felt?

How would you describe your orgasm?

Hello, we're Ell and Mary.

We're best friends and ex-girlfriends and we're bored of playing it cool.

So this is a show about what gets you hot. We asked women and non-binary people what makes them sweat, flush, rub, and gush. OK, we didn't ask the 11 year old exactly the same questions.

We made a sweaty verbatim dance party out of their answers.

Following a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, HOTTER is launching arse-first in your direction. Blushing already?

Mary Higgins devised and stars in FITTER and HOTTER. Her theatre credits include Callisto: A Queer Epic (Arcola Theatre) and Suddenly Last Summer (Oxford Playhouse). Her screen credits include Traitors (ITV), The English Game (Netflix), Misbehaviour (Left Bank) and Cinderella (Columbia). Alongside Potter, she co-wrote and starred in audio play, Lem N Ginge (Written on the Waves) and podcast series Life of Bi: A Slippery History of Bisexuality.

Ell Potter devised and stars in FITTER and HOTTER. She was named Audible's 'Breakout Star' of 2019, and is a multi award-winning narrator recording extensively with the BBC, Penguin Random House, Harper Collins, and Macmillan Audio. Theatre credits include Suddenly Last Summer (Oxford Playhouse) and Pentecost (Oxford Playhouse). Screen credits include The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2), and Surfing (Channel 4 Random Acts). Alongside Higgins, she co-wrote and starred in audio play, Lem N Ginge (Written on the Waves), and podcast series Life Of Bi: A Slippery History of Bisexuality.

Jessica Edwards is an award-winning freelance director and writer.

Her directing credits include Funeral Flowers (Roundhouse), Passengers (Edinburgh festival Fringe), Sparks (Vaults/Pleasance/HighTide), Nacktsängerin (BKA Theater Berlin), Denim: World Tour (Soho Theatre/Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Punts (Theatre503), Torch (Latitude/Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Haters Make You Famous (Almeida Theatre), Queering Marlowe (Duke of York's Theatre), The Box (Latitude/Theatre Delicatessen), The Itinerant Music Hall (Lyric Hammersmith/Watford Palace Theatre/GDIF/Latitude), and Jekyll & Hyde (Southwark Playhouse/Edinburgh Festival Fringe). She is a Supported Artist at Shoreditch Town Hall. As a writer, she was awarded a Peggy Ramsay Grant for her first play, Crashland.

HOTTER / FITTER

Soho Theatre

21 Dean St, Soho, London W1D 3NE

26 July- 6 August 2021

Press performances: Tuesday 27 July, 7.30pm and 9.30pm

FITTER - 7:30pm

Box Office: www.sohotheatre.com/shows/fitter

HOTTER -9:30pm

Box Office: www.sohotheatre.com/shows/hotter

Tickets: From £13