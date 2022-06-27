HEY DUGGEE The Live Theatre Show Announces National Tour

Hit children's show HEY DUGGEE is to tour the UK for the first time ever in a vibrant and interactive stage show.

Duggee, The Squirrels and some of their friends will come together for HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW in a brand new play packed with non-stop fun, laughs, singing, dancing and even more fun!

The smash hit CBeebies series is brought to life through innovative puppetry and storytelling in this new live show which will tour across the UK from December through to summer 2023.

Visiting no less than 24 theatres, HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW, includes a four-week run at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall (London) from December 14.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday July 1 (regional theatres) and 10am Monday July 4 (London) from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and direct from theatres.

Since bursting onto TV screens in 2014, the BBC and Studio AKA creation has won no fewer than six BAFTAs and is an international Emmy award-winning hit.

Hey Duggee was the most streamed children's show on BBC iPlayer in 2021 and is popular among both children and parents; with fans both young and old, up and down the country now able to join the much-loved character on tour.

HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW is presented by award-winning theatre producer Kenny Wax and theatre and live entertainment promoters Cuffe and Taylor in association with Live Nation.

Producer Kenny Wax said: "We are so thrilled to be working with Live Nation, Cuffe & Taylor, Studio AKA and BBC Studios to create a brand new stage show with lots of surprises touring the country with a sit down month in London over Christmas. I can't wait."

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, added: "This is an incredibly exciting tour. Hey Duggee is quite simply a phenomenon and has taken the world of children's entertainment by storm.

"We are delighted to be working with Kenny and his team at Kenny Wax Family Entertainment, as well as all the extended Hey Duggee family at Studio AKA and BBC Studios. We look forward to Duggee and his friends filling theatres around the UK."

Mat Way, Global Director of Live Entertainment, Gaming and Interactive at BBC Studios, said: "Studio AKA's Hey Duggee is such a fun and iconic show and we can't wait to bring the humour and adventures to life for families all around the country. We're delighted to be working with Kenny Wax and Cuffe and Taylor to introduce young people to the wonders of the theatre."

For more information go to www.heyduggeelive.com

HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW TOUR DATES

Sat 3 - Sat 10 Dec Southampton, MAST Mayflower Studios

Wed 14 December - Sun 8 Jan London, Southbank Centre Royal Festival Hall

Thu 12 - Sun 15 Jan Bradford, St George's Hall

Fri 20 - Sun 22 Jan Darlington, Hippodrome

Fri 27 - Sun 29 Jan Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

Thu 2 - Sat 4 Feb Liverpool, Empire Theatre

Tue 7 - Wed 8 Feb Brighton, Theatre Royal

Fri 10 - Sat 11 Feb Plymouth, Theatre Royal

Tue 14 - Wed 15 Feb Peterborough, New Theatre

Sat 18 - Sun 19 Feb Canterbury, The Marlowe

Tue 21 - Wed 22 Feb Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre

Sat 25 - Sun 26 Feb Poole, Lighthouse Theatre

Fri 10 - Sun 12 Mar Stoke, Regent Theatre

Thu 16 - Sat 18 Mar Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre

Fri 24 - Sun 26 Mar Salford, The Lowry

Mon 3 - Tue 4 Apr Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Fri 7 - Sat 8 Apr Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

Mon 10 - Wed 12 Apr Birmingham, Town Hall

Fri 14 - Sat 15 Apr Leicester, Curve

Thu 20 - Sat 22 Apr Bath, The Forum

Mon 1 - Sat 6 May Nottingham, Theatre Royal

Sat 13 - Sun 14 May Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Thu 25 - Sat 27 May Glasgow, Kings Theatre

Tue 30 May - Sat 4 Jun Kingston-Upon-Thames, Rose Theatre