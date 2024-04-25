HEDDA GABLER Begins Previews At The Stratford Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Henrik Ibsen's sensation Hedda Gabler will begin performances at the Tom Patterson Theatre. Directed by Molly Atkinson, this show brings a complex portrait of female identity and independence, while gifting us with one of theatre's great tragic characters.

In this adaptation by Patrick Marber, the honeymoon is over, and Hedda Gabler is already bored with her husband and the respectable life he represents. When an old rival arrives on the scene, Hedda seizes the chance to challenge what society would have her accept as “happiness,” instead asserting her powerful will and wreaking havoc on everyone in her reach.

The creative team includes Set and Costume Designer Lorenzo Savoini, Lighting Designer Kaileigh Krysztofiak, and Composer and Sound Designer Mishelle Cuttler.

“Hedda is not interested in living the life a woman is expected to live. She has questionable morals and romantic ideals,” says Atkinson. “She is brave and a coward. She wants to know all of your secrets and wants to punish you for telling her.”

In the title role, Sara Topham makes a grand return to the Festival, leading a cast featuring Brad Hodder as Lovborg, Tom McCamus as Judge Brack, Gordon S. Miller as Tesman, Bola Aiyeola as Juliana, Joella Crichton as Mrs. Elvsted, Allison Edwards-Crewe, Jordin Hall, Kim Horsman as Bertha, Josue Laboucane, Jennifer Rider-Shaw and Tyrone Savage.

Tickets and More Information

Hedda Gabler officially opens on May 30 and runs until September 28 at the Tom Patterson Theatre. Tickets are available at stratfordfestival.ca or by calling 1.800.567.1600.

The 2024 season also features Twelfth Night, Something Rotten!, Romeo and Juliet, London Assurance, La Cage aux Folles, Wendy and Peter Pan, Salesman in China, Cymbeline, The Diviners, The Goat or, Who is Sylvia? and Get That Hope. For more information, visit stratfordfestival.ca.