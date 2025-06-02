HAMSTRUNG Comes To London To Celebrate Hamlet's Unseen Jester

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Excavating the untold story of Yorick, the deceased court jester and famous skull in Hamlet, writer and performer George Rennie's soul-searching solo show flips Shakespeare's most performed play on its head to reflect on comedy, ambition and the search for a performer's identity.

Performances run 11th-16th June.

Following a critically acclaimed run at Edinburgh Fringe, this high-spirited, existential ghost story uncovers the hidden tale of the King's personal entertainer, asking whose stories get to be told and reclaiming tragedy for the quirky and queer.

Yorick is waiting in the wings. Or is it purgatory? After stumbling upon Elsinore through a mysterious door, an ill-fated attempt to reignite Hamlet's theatrical spark rekindles long-buried passion of Yorick's own, blurring the line between performance and personal truth as he accidentally wreaks havoc on the Danish court.

With audience interaction, heartfelt songs and light-footed humour, Hamstrung weaves in and out of Shakespeare's narrative, shedding new light on the events of the original and exposing the precarity and invisibility of history's forgotten fools.

George says: "It's so exciting to be bringing this playful, twisted and beautiful story back to a stage in London after the madness of Edinburgh Fringe. The negative space around Yorick has so much to say about status and identity in the performing arts, and his manic drive to make people laugh at whatever cost captures the existential angst underlying many comic performers. I can't wait to dazzle and provoke audiences and hope that people feel the full spectrum of emotions with him, from mirth to madness to melancholy."

George Rennie, is a writer, performer and theatre-maker interested in telling bold, irreverent stories in a heightened and genre-based way. Previous projects include Oliver Page's screwball comedy, Mating in Captivity (King's Head Theatre 2019), online family adventure Up, Up, Up and Away! (Creation Theatre, Mercury Theatre 2020), paranormal psychodrama Spirit Box (Pleasance Islington for London Horror Festival 2021) and, most recently, Jekyll and Hyde-inspired supernatural family drama Entwined, presented at Omnibus theatre as part of their Engine Room scheme (2025).

The Glitch is run by VAULT Creative Arts, a multi-award-winning, internationally renowned arts company, and the previous producers of VAULT Festival - London's largest festival of performing arts. They build meaningful, low-risk opportunities for the UK's best emerging talent to grow, develop, and make ground-breaking work. They do this by creating exciting, extraordinary cultural events in unexpected locations, breathing new life into these spaces and filling them with creativity.

