HALLOWEENVILLE Comes to Partridge Lakes in Culcheth, Warrington

Plunge into a spine-tingling realm of spooky surprises this October as Halloweenville takes visitors on a journey like no other. The experience comes to Partridge Lakes in Culcheth, Warrington from Friday 3 October to Friday 31 October 2025. Early Bird Tickets are on sale on Friday 25th July 2025 at 10am.

The amazing family-friendly attraction, formerly known as the Halloween Lakeside Trail and now reimagined for 2025, is set to transform the picturesque 70-acre site nestled in the idyllic Cheshire countryside. Halloweenville is an enchanted land where you can fully immerse yourself, along the route there will be a cast of Halloween inspired characters creating a Halloween storybook setting.

This year’s theme will take visitors ‘under water’ to the haunting depths of the Gold Lake where ghostly sea creatures, sunken secrets and the skeleton pirates spring thrillingly to life.

The magical attraction is delightfully spooky rather than jump-out-of-your-skin scary and promises visitors of all ages an amazing Halloween adventure as they follow the trail – collecting glimmering treasures along the way before earning a place at the memorably magic Skeleton Crew Pirate Party.

As part of Halloweenville there will be live music in the Trick or Treat Tent, creating the perfect atmosphere for an enchanting evening.

There will also be a chance to toast marshmallows or enjoy a delicious hot chocolate, spiced pumpkin latte or creepy cocktail and savour tasty treats from a range of food vendors, while the Patridge Café will serve classic hotdogs, burgers, fries and themed Halloween ice cream.

And the dog-friendly attraction will also have plenty for your four-legged friends, selling dog treats and accessories, while a dog-friendly café will be open.

The event is fun for all ages and is also suitable for wheelchairs and prams, with the route a mixture of stone or gravel and woodchip. There is one steeper uphill slope which may require assistance.